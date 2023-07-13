Lost, Found and Looking

Hot Car poster

Our pets depend on us for their well-being, and it is our responsibility to keep them safe in all situations. It is always a good reminder to never leave your pets in a hot car. The temperature inside a parked car can skyrocket within minutes, even on mild days. Dogs and cats are unable to regulate their body temperature as efficiently as humans and can suffer from heatstroke rapidly.

It's important to realize that leaving your pet in a car "for just a few minutes" is never an excuse. Even brief periods in a hot car can have disastrous consequences. Err on the side of caution and prioritize their safety above all else.

Kittens

Two of the kittens available for adoption at Pope Memorial Humane Society.
Shady

Shady.

