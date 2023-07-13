Our pets depend on us for their well-being, and it is our responsibility to keep them safe in all situations. It is always a good reminder to never leave your pets in a hot car. The temperature inside a parked car can skyrocket within minutes, even on mild days. Dogs and cats are unable to regulate their body temperature as efficiently as humans and can suffer from heatstroke rapidly.
It's important to realize that leaving your pet in a car "for just a few minutes" is never an excuse. Even brief periods in a hot car can have disastrous consequences. Err on the side of caution and prioritize their safety above all else.
Now onto the fun reading! The kittens have arrived at Pope Memorial Humane Society. If you have filled out an application for a kitten and it has been approved, call the shelter at 207-594-2200 to make an appointment to see all the available kittens. While the shelter is open for public visits Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., adoption counselors can only guarantee same-day adoptions with an appointment. Plus, when you inform us that you plan to stop into the shelter, we can spend more time introducing you to all the available kittens!
If you're looking for a bit of an older cat, maybe one that has settled down a bit and doesn't have quite as many zoomies as a kitten, let me introduce you to Shady. This gal is just over one year old and always has a slightly startled look on her face. No surprising Shady, this gal is ready for you! Mostly black, with a slight whisp of white on her chest, she is looking for a home that appreciates both a good time and the need for afternoon naps. To learn more about Shady or any of her Pope Memorial Humane Society friends, head to popehumane.org to see all the adoptable animals and fill out the online adoption application.
Please note, kittens are not listed on the website, as their availability changes by the minute. For the most up-to-date information, calling the shelter at 207-594-2200 is best.
Wish list: Paper towels, 33-gallon trash bags, any and all cleaning supplies and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.