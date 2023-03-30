Before I get into our weekly pet picks from Pope Memorial Humane Society, the annual PMHS Cleanup and Cookout has been moved a week earlier to Saturday, May 20. For more information on our annual spring cleanup, please visit popehumane.org or call the shelter at 207-594-2200. Thank you!
Onto the pets! Sir Benedict the 3rd, the regal Bengal, is still looking for a home. In true Bengal form, Sir Benedict the 3rd (Benny) has a lot of personality. He is inquisitive and independent but also loving and affectionate. Benny needs a home that will keep him active. He wants to run, jump, play and hunt his toys. Benny is a lot of cat, and needs a home that appreciates his sass, zest for life, and temper tantrums when he can't always get what he wants.
We need to talk about Diego. Diego is a six-year-old Pitbull mix. He's been with us at the shelter for over 600 days. His short little legs, tank of a body, and love of toys make him that much more lovable. He adores people and will happily roll over for belly rubs and all sorts of loving! A staff and volunteer favorite, Diego is an awesome dog. So why hasn't he been adopted yet? Sadly, Diego has had bad experiences with dogs, leaving him with fear and anxiety around other dogs. Diego needs a home with no other animals. He will never be a dog park dog, but he will be a loyal pup, always ready to play in the backyard, followed by a good snuggle session on the couch for a movie and snacks!
For more information on Sir Benedict the 3rd, Diego, or any other adoptable animals, visit popehumane.org. The PMHS website updates hourly with adoptable animals. You never know who you will find!
A reminder, Pope Memorial Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. for public visits. Stop by and see all the adoptable animals!
Wish list: Toilet paper, kitten food, rabbit food and gift cards to local businesses to purchase supplies for the shelter.