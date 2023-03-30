Lost, Found and Looking

Before I get into our weekly pet picks from Pope Memorial Humane Society, the annual PMHS Cleanup and Cookout has been moved a week earlier to Saturday, May 20. For more information on our annual spring cleanup, please visit popehumane.org or call the shelter at 207-594-2200. Thank you!

Onto the pets! Sir Benedict the 3rd, the regal Bengal, is still looking for a home. In true Bengal form, Sir Benedict the 3rd (Benny) has a lot of personality. He is inquisitive and independent but also loving and affectionate. Benny needs a home that will keep him active. He wants to run, jump, play and hunt his toys. Benny is a lot of cat, and needs a home that appreciates his sass, zest for life, and temper tantrums when he can't always get what he wants.

