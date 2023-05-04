Walking through the cat wing at Pope Memorial Humane Society, many fantastic adult cats are available for adoption, specifically members of the chubby-cheek club. Introducing Maru and Bubba. These guys came into PMHS at separate times with very similar cheeks. Do you know that the longer a male cat goes without being neutered, the chubbier his cheeks get? That's your fun and interesting fact for the day!
Roughly three and a half years old, the chubby-cheeked Bubba came into the shelter and was not very happy. Initially, the cat staff thought a warm barn might be best for the not-so-happy cat. It didn't take long for Bubba to realize the good life: warm blankets, regularly scheduled meals, love and kindness. He has come around and will make an excellent house cat! He can still be a little shy at first meetings, but isn't that most of us? Come meet Bubba; he's in Cat Room 3 at PMHS.
Roughly one and a half years old, the chubby-cheeked Maru came into the shelter and immediately stole everyone's hearts. In fact, by the time you read this, there is a good chance he's already been adopted. But, just in case, you need to know about this king of head boops and lover of affection. Maru will make a wonderful addition to a cat-loving family as long as you're prepared for lots of snuggles.
May is here, which means summer is right around the corner. Why are we so excited? Well, tickets for the third annual Bark + Brew in the Barn at Harmony Hill Farm on Saturday, July 8, have gone on sale! Sure to be the party of the summer, this 21+ event brings you tasty food from Uproot Pie Company, Brother Shucker and Ruckus Donuts. There will also be beer, wine, live music from the Right Track Band and a puppy playpen! For more information and to purchase your tickets, head to popehumane.org.
Wish list: Dry and wet kitten food (poultry flavored), 13-gallon trash bags, 8 ½-by-11 plain copy paper and disinfectant spray.
From the desk of Marketing and PR Manager Kasey Bielecki.