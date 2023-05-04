Lost, Found and Looking

Walking through the cat wing at Pope Memorial Humane Society, many fantastic adult cats are available for adoption, specifically members of the chubby-cheek club. Introducing Maru and Bubba. These guys came into PMHS at separate times with very similar cheeks. Do you know that the longer a male cat goes without being neutered, the chubbier his cheeks get? That's your fun and interesting fact for the day!

Roughly three and a half years old, the chubby-cheeked Bubba came into the shelter and was not very happy. Initially, the cat staff thought a warm barn might be best for the not-so-happy cat. It didn't take long for Bubba to realize the good life: warm blankets, regularly scheduled meals, love and kindness. He has come around and will make an excellent house cat! He can still be a little shy at first meetings, but isn't that most of us? Come meet Bubba; he's in Cat Room 3 at PMHS.

