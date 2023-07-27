Have you met Chris Evans? Not *that* Chris Evans; we're not talking about Captain America. We're talking about Chris Evans, the hound with the heart of gold available for adoption at Pope Memorial Humane Society. At eight-and-a-half years old, Chris Evans is a senior, but don't let his age fool you. This guy has a lot of life to live and is ready for adventure.
In true hound fashion, Chris Evans is fueled by his curiosity and an insatiable desire to follow scents wherever they may lead. Whether it's a trail in the park or a stroll around the neighborhood, Chris will keep you on your toes with his endless enthusiasm. He's the ideal companion for those who enjoy long walks and are looking for a friend to join their outdoor escapades. As a hound, he has a stubborn streak and will try to get away with being naughty sometimes. Don't let that handsome face and those big brown puppy dog eyes fool you; he knows what he should and should not do!
Speaking of stubbornness, let's keep the streak going. Introducing Zeke! Zeke is a solid guy looking for a home with an active lifestyle. He may not be looking to climb mountains, but he loves going on walks and playing fetch. He can be a bit stubborn sometimes, meaning Zeke is looking for a home with experience with bully breeds and a naughty streak!
If you're a little nervous about adopting a dog with a little streak of naughty, we understand. We highly recommend connecting with one of our fantastic adoption counselors/kennel staff at Pope Memorial Humane Society. When you adopt a dog from PMHS, we want to equip you with all the tools/resources you need to be successful. We even set you up with a free week of dog training through GoodPup!
Questions? Want to know more? Give the shelter a call at 207-594-2200 or stop by for a visit. Pope Memorial Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A reminder you can see the currently adoptable animals at popehumane.org. The website updates hourly!
Wish list: Grill-flavored canned cat food, paper towels, any and all cleaning supplies and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.