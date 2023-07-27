Lost, Found and Looking

Have you met Chris Evans? Not *that* Chris Evans; we're not talking about Captain America. We're talking about Chris Evans, the hound with the heart of gold available for adoption at Pope Memorial Humane Society. At eight-and-a-half years old, Chris Evans is a senior, but don't let his age fool you. This guy has a lot of life to live and is ready for adventure.

Chris Evans

Chris Evans (the dog.)

In true hound fashion, Chris Evans is fueled by his curiosity and an insatiable desire to follow scents wherever they may lead. Whether it's a trail in the park or a stroll around the neighborhood, Chris will keep you on your toes with his endless enthusiasm. He's the ideal companion for those who enjoy long walks and are looking for a friend to join their outdoor escapades. As a hound, he has a stubborn streak and will try to get away with being naughty sometimes. Don't let that handsome face and those big brown puppy dog eyes fool you; he knows what he should and should not do!

Zeke

Zeke.

Recommended for you