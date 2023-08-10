August is going to be a busy month at Pope Memorial Humane Society. Before we glimpse some adoptable pets at PMHS, here are a few upcoming events.
There is still time to RSVP for the August Volunteer Orientation at PMHS. From cleaning rooms and kennels to walking dogs, answering phones and more, you can help homeless pets in need in all sorts of ways. The next orientation takes place at the shelter on Saturday, Aug. 12. Questions about what it's like to volunteer? Ready to attend? Don't hesitate to contact Jacqueline (PMHS Volunteer Coordinator) at 207-594-2200 extension 104 or volunteer@popehumane.org.
Are you experiencing grief after the loss of a pet? Losing a pet can be one of the most challenging experiences to recover from, sometimes compounded by the lack of understanding from others who don't see why it is so hard. Please join us on Aug. 19 at noon for a free support group run by Patricia Lee Rode, MA, an experienced pet grief counselor. For more information or to RSVP, please email Patricia at patricialeerodeone@gmail.com.
Calling all animal and craft beer lovers! Join us Saturday, Aug. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. for Pints for Pets at the Pour Farm. The Pour Farm will donate a portion of the day's proceeds to Pope Memorial Humane Society, and Pope Memorial Humane Society will be on-site with adoptable pups!
Onto the pets looking for homes. The small animal room is filling up at the shelter. Are you an animal lover but don't have much space for a dog or cat? Have you considered a guinea pig or two? Chong, Rosie, Belle and Fern are all looking for new homes. While Belle and Fern are bonded and need to go home together, Rosie and Chong are independent piggies, happy on their own! PMHS adoption counselors are ready and waiting to talk to you about the benefits of adopting a guinea pig. Give the shelter a call at 207-594-2200 or stop by for a visit. PMHS is open for public visits from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday! As always, to see current adoptable animals, please visit popehumane.org.
Wish list: Paper towels, small paper plates, two-pocket folders and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.