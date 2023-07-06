Bunnies! Bunnies! Bunnies! The small animal room at Pope Memorial Humane Society is filled with small animals, including many bunnies.
Muffin is a petite guy who arrived at Pope Memorial Humane Society overnight a few weeks ago. Staff arrived in the morning to find a cardboard box by the front door with a note about his former owner being unable to take care of him anymore. Muffin is a little over one year-old, super cute, curious, friendly and ready for a rabbit-loving home.
Digger is a one-and-a-half-year-old Silver Marten. This distinguished gentleman is always impeccably dressed; he has stunning fur! Digger can be a little nervous at first, but it's probably because he is used to having more space to hop around. This guy is looking for a loving family that has plenty of room for him to bound and play and eat all sorts of fresh veggies.
Maybe you're looking for a super small animal? Introducing Old Man, yes, that is really his name. But don't let the name fool you. This tiny guy is only four months old. He is super zippy, loves running in/on his wheel, and is excellent at snuggling into his bedding for naps.
No matter the size animal you're looking for, there is a good chance at some point, it will come through the doors of Pope Memorial Humane Society. From the tiniest hamsters to giant dogs, you never know what you will find for adoption at PMHS. If you want to add an animal to your home, why not start by filling out the online adoption application at popehumane.org? Filling out the application does not commit you to anything, but it does let PMHS adoption counselors know to be on the lookout for you!
Please feel free to stop into Pope Memorial Humane Society and visit the animals. Even if you're not ready to adopt, the animals love seeing you! Pope Memorial Humane Society is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Questions? Give the shelter a call at 207-594-2200.
Wish list: Fish oil, coconut oil, chicken/turkey pate-style canned cat food, angled brooms and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.