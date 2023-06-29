Lost, Found and Looking

Meet Buddy, the lovable and adventurous three-year-old cattle dog mix who is ready to find his forever home. Currently available for adoption at Pope Memorial Humane Society, Buddy is looking for a smart and confident owner who can match his zest for life and embark on exciting adventures together.

With his striking coat and soulful eyes, Buddy is hard to resist. But it's his charming personality that truly sets him apart. This clever pup thrives on mental and physical stimulation, making him the perfect companion for an active and engaged owner.

