Meet Buddy, the lovable and adventurous three-year-old cattle dog mix who is ready to find his forever home. Currently available for adoption at Pope Memorial Humane Society, Buddy is looking for a smart and confident owner who can match his zest for life and embark on exciting adventures together.
With his striking coat and soulful eyes, Buddy is hard to resist. But it's his charming personality that truly sets him apart. This clever pup thrives on mental and physical stimulation, making him the perfect companion for an active and engaged owner.
Buddy's dream home would be filled with exploration and learning opportunities. He craves mental challenges and is eager to please, making him an ideal candidate for obedience training or even advanced tricks. Teaching him new skills will keep his mind sharp and strengthen the bond between him and his owner/you! To learn more about Buddy, please visit popehumane.org or give stop by Pope Memorial Humane Society. Adoption counselors are ready to tell you about this handsome, happy guy!
The third-annual Bark + Brew in the Barn is right around the corner. On Saturday, July 8, fellow animal lovers will gather at Harmony Hill Farm in Warren for live music from The Right Track Band, tasty food from Uproot Pie Co., Brother Shucker, The Causeway Restaurant and Ruckus Donuts. This 21+ event has a bar stocked by Après, Cellardoor Winery, Freedom's Edge Cider, Lake St. George Brewing and Rock Harbor Brewing. What else can you expect? A silent auction with three themed experience baskets, door prizes throughout the night, toasting homemade marshmallows over the campfire and a puppy playpen! Rumor has it there will be 10 puppies for attendees to play with and snuggle. If that doesn’t sound like a good time, we don’t know what to tell you! For more information on the event and to purchase tickets, please visit popehumane.org/3rd-annual-bark-brew-in-the-barn/. Tickets are selling fast, and you don't want to miss the party of the summer! Funds raised at Bark + Brew go directly to the PMHS Sherman Medical Fund, providing medical care to homeless pets in need.
Wish list: Small paper plates, poultry-flavored pate-style canned cat food, 13-gallon trash bags, scrubby sponges and gift cards to local businesses to buy supplies for the shelter.