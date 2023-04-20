Lost, Found and Looking

As the weather gets warmer and the grass greener, our barn buddies are impatiently waiting for homes. You can see them looking longingly out the windows of the sun porch, dreaming of long summer days, chasing mice and napping in the sun. While these kitties are not fond of people, they do enjoy the company of other cats. This is why we adopt our barn cats out in pairs. After all, everyone deserves a buddy.

Pouty Button and Flora are two of many barn cats available for adoption. These young sisters would love to go home together and profess to be masters at scaring away unwanted rodents. All they ask in return is a warm, safe place to sleep and fresh food and water. We ask that you have the ability to keep the cats contained for the first two weeks to acclimatize to their new surroundings. If you have a working barn or workshop and would like to offer a pair of barn buddies a home, simply submit an application on our website: popehumane.org or give us a call at: (207) 594-2200.

Recommended for you