As the weather gets warmer and the grass greener, our barn buddies are impatiently waiting for homes. You can see them looking longingly out the windows of the sun porch, dreaming of long summer days, chasing mice and napping in the sun. While these kitties are not fond of people, they do enjoy the company of other cats. This is why we adopt our barn cats out in pairs. After all, everyone deserves a buddy.
Pouty Button and Flora are two of many barn cats available for adoption. These young sisters would love to go home together and profess to be masters at scaring away unwanted rodents. All they ask in return is a warm, safe place to sleep and fresh food and water. We ask that you have the ability to keep the cats contained for the first two weeks to acclimatize to their new surroundings. If you have a working barn or workshop and would like to offer a pair of barn buddies a home, simply submit an application on our website: popehumane.org or give us a call at: (207) 594-2200.
If you are ready to get out and enjoy the warm weather, we have a couple of great events scheduled for May. Bring the little ones and help us celebrate National Be Kind to Animals Week at our Kids Day Celebration on May 13 from 12-3 p.m. Meet a variety of animals, play games and make a special gift for Mother’s Day. Snacks will be provided by our friends at Shepard Storage and Shepard Auto. The following Saturday, May 20 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. join us at our Cleanup and Cookout Day. Bring a rake or paintbrush and give us a hand sprucing up the shelter and grounds for the season. After working up an appetite, we will provide a delicious lunch.
This week’s wish list includes: Kitten chow, canned kitten food and paper towels.