Lost, Found and Looking

Alex the cat

Alex.

Have you met Alex, the sweet and gentle tabby cat searching for a loving home? Alex is a laid-back feline who prefers a cozy lifestyle. Unlike most cats, he doesn't climb or jump on things and is content just lounging around and getting all the love and affection. Alex is a calm and quiet cat who would make the perfect companion for someone who enjoys a peaceful and relaxed home environment. He loves to be around people and will happily curl up next to you while you read a book or watch TV. Alex eagerly awaits someone to give him the love, attention, and home he deserves.

Halsey

Halsey Marie.

Halsey Marie thinks of herself as royalty, commanding attention as she walks by all the other dogs in the kennels at Pope Memorial Humane Society. A beautiful dog with a muscular build, sharp features and a confident demeanor, she has inherited the best qualities of her Shepherd and Doberman parents.

Pope Memorial Humane Society was founded in 1989 in response to the needs of homeless animals and is located at 25 Buttermilk Lane in Thomaston.

