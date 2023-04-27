Have you met Alex, the sweet and gentle tabby cat searching for a loving home? Alex is a laid-back feline who prefers a cozy lifestyle. Unlike most cats, he doesn't climb or jump on things and is content just lounging around and getting all the love and affection. Alex is a calm and quiet cat who would make the perfect companion for someone who enjoys a peaceful and relaxed home environment. He loves to be around people and will happily curl up next to you while you read a book or watch TV. Alex eagerly awaits someone to give him the love, attention, and home he deserves.
Halsey Marie thinks of herself as royalty, commanding attention as she walks by all the other dogs in the kennels at Pope Memorial Humane Society. A beautiful dog with a muscular build, sharp features and a confident demeanor, she has inherited the best qualities of her Shepherd and Doberman parents.
Halsey Marie is searching for a confident owner who can provide structure and discipline. As a mix of two strong and intelligent breeds, Halsey needs a firm hand and a consistent routine to feel secure. Without this, she can become unruly. A confident owner who can establish themselves as the leader of the pack will be rewarded with a devoted and affectionate dog.
Despite her need for structure, Halsey is a playful and energetic dog who loves to run, play and explore. She is an excellent companion for an active owner who enjoys outdoor activities and exercise.
To learn more about Alex the cat or Halsey Marie the dog, please visit popehumane.org or stop by Pope Memorial Humane Society. The shelter is open for public visits Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. If you’re not sure which animal might be right for you, let PMHS adoption counselors play matchmaker! Your new best friend and family member is waiting for you!
Wish list: Dry and wet kitten food (poultry flavored), 13-gallon trash bags, scrubby sponges and gift cards to local businesses to purchase supplies for the shelter.