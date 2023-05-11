Are you looking for a new friend to add some extra cuteness to your life? Have you considered adopting a rabbit? Pope Memorial Humane Society has multiple rabbits available for adoption right now, and here are just a few reasons why adopting a rabbit might be a great idea:
1. They're super cute! Let's be honest, who doesn't love a fluffy bunny?
2. They make great companions. Rabbits are social animals and can form strong bonds with their owners. They love to snuggle and play!
3. They're low maintenance. Unlike some pets, rabbits don't require daily walks. They're self-sufficient and can even be trained to use a litter box!
4. They're perfect for small spaces. A rabbit can be a great pet option if you live in an apartment or have limited outdoor space.
Adopting a rabbit from a PMHS is a great way to give a loving home to an animal in need. By adopting, you'll make a positive difference in a bunny's life who deserves a second chance at happiness.
If you're more of a cat person than a rabbit person, let us introduce you to Ubee, the feline embodiment of a Monday morning. He always looks a little cranky, but deep down, he just wants attention and treats (who can blame him?). And despite his resting grump face, Ubee loves hanging out with other cats. Ubee will make an excellent addition to a family who appreciates his ginger kitty ways and keeps a cabinet well stocked with cat treats!
If you want to learn more about any of the adoptable animals at Pope Memorial Humane Society, please visit popehumane.org, or feel free to stop by the shelter and see who is available. PMHS is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for public visits.
Wish list: Dry and wet kitten food (poultry flavored), 13-gallon trash bags, scrubby sponges and disinfectant spray.
From the desk of Marketing and PR Manager Kasey Bielecki.