Lost, Found and Looking

Are you looking for a new friend to add some extra cuteness to your life? Have you considered adopting a rabbit? Pope Memorial Humane Society has multiple rabbits available for adoption right now, and here are just a few reasons why adopting a rabbit might be a great idea:

1. They're super cute! Let's be honest, who doesn't love a fluffy bunny?

Ubee

Ubee

From the desk of Marketing and PR Manager Kasey Bielecki.

Pope Memorial Humane Society was founded in 1989 in response to the needs of homeless animals and is located at 25 Buttermilk Lane in Thomaston.

Recommended for you