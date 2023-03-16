It’s the end of another busy Friday at the shelter. Some lucky cats and dogs have left to begin the next journey of their lives. They have been chosen to become part of a family. We are thrilled every time that perfect match is made and we are able to pack their bags for the trip home. People ask if we miss them. The answer is yes, but the truth is, home is where every one of these animals belong. We are a soft place to land as they await their real homes. And while they are here, we will give them as much love and care as we can to make the transition easier.
I would like to introduce you to two of our residents who are waiting for the day we pack their bags and send them out the door with their new families.
Raven is a 3-year-old English Bulldog mix. She is proof that great things come in small packages. Initially a bit shy, once Raven knows you her true personality emerges. This girl is a chatterbox. She will tell you stories all day long while she plays with her favorite toys. The rest of the time Raven wants to be snuggled up close to her person. She will be your constant companion and the best friend you have ever had.
Soloman is a distinguished 5-year-old, grey and white tuxedo cat. At the moment he resides in one of our free roaming rooms with several other kitties. Very unassuming, you may not even know he is there unless you look for him. However, once you coax him out of his hidey-hole this handsome fellow just loves to be petted and held. Soloman would love a quiet home where he can relax and enjoy being lavished with the attention he deserves.
As always, we welcome you to come and visit with us at Pope Memorial Humane Society. We are open to the public Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (Closed every third Wednesday of the month)
If you would like to submit an application before coming in, please visit our website: popehumane.org. A preapproved application can enable you to take home your new family member the same day.
Our wish list this week includes: dry kitten food, canned kitten food, hot dogs and string cheese.