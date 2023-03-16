Lost, Found and Looking

Soloman

It’s the end of another busy Friday at the shelter. Some lucky cats and dogs have left to begin the next journey of their lives. They have been chosen to become part of a family. We are thrilled every time that perfect match is made and we are able to pack their bags for the trip home. People ask if we miss them. The answer is yes, but the truth is, home is where every one of these animals belong. We are a soft place to land as they await their real homes. And while they are here, we will give them as much love and care as we can to make the transition easier.

I would like to introduce you to two of our residents who are waiting for the day we pack their bags and send them out the door with their new families.

