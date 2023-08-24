Had a couple of messages from readers about my recent idea that alien Pod People are trying to take over the Republican Party in Congress.
One reader had some generally nice things to say, but said plainly that the Pod People article was too long and “the stupidest nonsense I’ve ever read.” Suggested I watch Fox News to help me understand.
I appreciate the kind remarks and even the Fox suggestion, but am not sure I want to look for reliable information from an agency that recently settled a lawsuit for three-quarters of a billion dollars out of court, after having lied to its viewers about voting machines being faulty and helping swing the last presidential election.
There is no need to say much more about that.
Another reader tells me he actually was one of the Pod People but says that he is no longer. This is encouraging, and hints at the possibility of hope for many more people like him.
* * * * *
Last week we had the fourth loss of power in Rockland this summer, although it was only a brief outage this time around.
In the concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street, where I am forced to live, the only electricity I have comes from a tiny generator driven by wharf rats running endlessly in a hamster wheel.
As power supplies go, it’s relatively cheap but does require extraordinary effort to keep enough rats around to do the job.
* * * * *
Years ago, Bowley’s garage in Warren was run by identical twins, Larry and Barrie Jenkins. They repaired and sold tires, but also had a rare-coin dealership there.
One of them (not sure which) told me he and his brother liked to show up together at annual town meetings every now and then, just to confuse people. One of them (possibly the same gentleman, but possibly the other) also told me that they sold and fixed tires in their grandfather’s old garage to put food on their tables, but that they dealt in rare coins to feed their souls.
I was thinking recently about this wonderful illustration of the difference between feeding your belly and feeding your soul, after having a conversation about the difference between an occupation and a vocation.
Then last week at the office, a customer reminded me again of this difference when he came in searching for work as a carpenter. He said he is experienced at carpentry and quite good at it, but that his real love is quantum mechanics. He reads everything he can about it and would love to go to school to study it properly.
I am aware of the general idea of quantum mechanics. It is the difference between the laws that seem to regulate how the everyday visible world operates, as described by physicists beginning with Sir Isaac Newton (1643-1727); and the somewhat different laws that seem to govern how the extremely tiny subatomic universe seems to operate, as explored by the likes of Albert Einstein (1879-1955), etc.
So, it’s about the differences between, on the one hand, the behavior of really teeny-tiny bits of invisible matter of which everything in the universe is made; and on the other hand, how large and visible things behave.
I decline to speculate too much on whether the “alternative facts” so beloved of Fox News and their one-time greatest fan can be explained by thinking about the different rules that operate at the subatomic level.
For example, when a certain person claimed – despite the Newtonian facts – that his inauguration was attended by the largest crowd to ever attend an inauguration, perhaps he was really referring to a genuine event that had taken place at the subatomic level? But I think I’ll leave the entrance to that rabbit hole well alone.
So, getting away from what little I know about physics, I do want to think about this business of having an occupation and a vocation.
These days, many people feel guilty if they are not working in some fantastic well-paying job. It haunts them with sadness and sometimes deep frustration. Meanwhile, many people who are working in some fantastic well-paying job nevertheless feel miserable that their job does not seem to connect in any way with their soul.
Part of our economy relies on trying to sell things to people that they can use in their struggle to overcome the harm they suffer because of this great internal spiritual divide.
But if it really worked like this, of course, most of us would by now have quite enough stuff and would already be unspeakably happy.
But if you talk to genuinely happy people, you will usually hear that having more goods is not the key to this desirable state. In obituary after obituary, we can read evidence that often even the least satisfying lives seemed to contain some strong idea of one’s love for other people.
I’m currently reading a book called “The Life You Save May Be Your Own,” about four people who joined the Catholic church in pursuit of something that would connect them with their powerful sense of vocation; an irresistible urge to move closer to what they perceived as the genuine heart of the human enterprise.
One became a Trappist monk and wrote many popular books on what life seems to be about, and another founded a social services network to help the downtrodden and the destitute during the Great Depression.
Of course, we are more or less accustomed to thinking of vocations as a calling to a professed religious life such as the priesthood and the like, but I think that definition defines the idea too narrowly, and would prevent most of us from responding positively to it at all.
Many of us would agree that being ordained in a church or other spiritual setting would not even begin to satisfy our own longing for meaning, the urge to be connected bravely and wisely to something far bigger than our own private circle of experience.
Neither are many of us looking to live our lives in such a broad and public context as the two religious examples I have given. But our whole lives can be a context in which we can perhaps pursue the meaningful purpose, and accept the idea of really having a vocation, even if it means simply being the best we can try to be in relation to other people, because life seems to work best that way.
Many of us seem to live in a culture where, sad to say, people often experience the opposite of vocation, and struggle with anger, meaninglessness, and a sense of personal worthlessness. This often leads to some bad decisions, and some unhelpful conclusions.
Think, if you want, of a vocation as being equivalent to having your spiritual wheels realigned properly. The idea of an alignment is that your wheels are at last in sync with where you need to go, and you are no longer harmfully wearing your tires out by permanently resisting the direction of travel.
This might be true even at the subatomic level, I venture to suggest.
David Grima is a former editor with Courier Publications. He can be reached at davidgrima@ymail.com.