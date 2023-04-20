Letter From Away

I am not a fan of belief. Too many times I have seen my foundational assumptions challenged and shattered. Religions grow from the cultures where they are planted. The philosophies of the Judean desert were altered by the descendants of Julius Caesar and Charlemagne, reformed by medieval intellectuals, and are now bent to the will of the Church of Wall Street.

Like religion, science has been transformed by the times and societies in which it flourishes or fails.

Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.    

