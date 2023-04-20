I am not a fan of belief. Too many times I have seen my foundational assumptions challenged and shattered. Religions grow from the cultures where they are planted. The philosophies of the Judean desert were altered by the descendants of Julius Caesar and Charlemagne, reformed by medieval intellectuals, and are now bent to the will of the Church of Wall Street.
Like religion, science has been transformed by the times and societies in which it flourishes or fails.
Early science called itself by names like alchemy, natural philosophy, mathematics and even art. People with the time and means explored, examined and studied the world around them, coming up with theories to explain what they saw, smelled, tasted, heard and touched. They invented instruments that allowed them to see, smell, taste, hear and touch what their senses could not reach, not yet knowing that such tools extend the body’s grasp only as far as the mind can perceive.
Sometimes they were supported by government or church; sometimes those entities accused them of heresy or treason and put them to death for demonstrating that the accepted beliefs of their times showed flaws.
What started as a hunger to observe and understand was overwhelmed by a desire to dissect, manipulate and transform.
Some of humanity adapted to the knowledge base, yet there are among us for whom it continues to be true that humans are the center of all that matters. Depending on who tells the story, we are the invention of a raven, an omnipotent humanoid god, or an accident, brought into being as the result of a giant explosion — although what it is that existed before the creation of life as we know it is still under discussion — or as an experiment on a larger scale.
The school of thought that says Homo sapiens are at the heart of creation guides many philosophies, but it holds even more sway over science. The humility of observation is left in the dust as the hubris of invention advances.
Perhaps we are in love with the idea that it is within humanity’s power to perfect things, fix them, change them, make life better without any negative consequences — or at least without any that we need to worry about. So, we release our good ideas into the general population — by which I mean all that lives and supports life — a universe of things we do not recognize or understand.
Even the name we have give ourselves, Homo sapiens, is self-referential. Its root is in the idea that we are full of knowledge, sagacious and discerning. It suggests that our wisdom sets us apart from the rest of those living on earth.
What we have made with our intellect and imagination rarely demonstrates that wisdom.
We have made sophisticated tools that could entertain or elucidate and turned them into monetized content, looking at the world through frames of the dark production values that seem to deepen the anxiety and depression that sweeps through our increasingly more isolated experience.
As we lament our growing lack of privacy, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology startup called Pison, in January 2021, announced it had “developed a practical way to control all sorts of digital devices by intercepting the electronic traffic between our hands and our brains, and translating them into commands the machines can understand.”
We celebrate the miracle of semi-autonomous cars like the one I test drove a couple of years ago, the one that almost sideswiped another vehicle on the Massachusetts Turnpike because I trusted it to take over. We blithely play with AI programs that work like talk-to-text on steroids, remaking information in the machine’s learned idea of reality as their owners mine our desires toward an end we have yet to comprehend.
Researchers at the University of Cambridge suggest we can solve our never ending desire for energy by tapping into the spark of photosynthesis without interfering in the lives of those plants and the beings that surround them. Nuclear energy was supposed to solve the same problem, and we still have about 390 billion metric tons of radioactive waste globally, with the US adding 4,000 tons to that every year, storing it at 70 sites in 35 states. The closest one to me is in Wiscasset.
A team from the Salk Institute turned human fibroblasts into stem cells engineered to produce a fluorescent protein under certain light, introduced them into 132 long-tailed macaque embryos, and watched what happened.
Nineteen days later they observed their engineered fluorescence to test for human cell development and “observed around 4% of human cells in the monkey epiblast,” according to one of the researchers.
Then, having completed their game, they killed the nascent monkeys.
Science, which could simply help us live well in the miraculous world that already exists, is instead used to tell us how to live longer, dig deeper, build more, replace one technology with another, increase our ability to destroy, to replace whatever we break, wear out or kill, or to simply give us new toys to play with. Its proponents will say they are making life better for humans and will figure out how to clean up the mess later.
In our hunger for more movement, more information, more plastic labels on our fruit, and always more comfort we consider recommissioning power plants, drilling for oil in fragile and necessary (even if we don’t know why) parts of this Eden we were born on, fracturing the bedrock of the planet, and killing any insect that make us itch.
We let ourselves be conned by the ideas that the scientific method is infallible and that all science adheres to that method, a process that calls on its practitioners to make conjectures, offer predictions, and carry out experiments or empirical observations based on those predictions.
Instead, governments and a growing number of wealthy dilettantes co-opt the tools of science, asking questions whose goals are profit and power, bending the data to prove their own points, and releasing their work product untested.
Trust science? That hypothesis is still unproven.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.