I was not at the meeting in Warren last Wednesday, May 3. I live in Thomaston now, and was at a candidate’s night for our own Select Board.
If I had gone to Warren, I might have said this: We are all here for different reasons.
There are those who bought acreage, decades ago, in hopes of cashing in on the mineral rights, somewhere down the line. There are those who will oppose any effort at industrialization.
I came to Maine 36 years ago, from a place that, at the time, was more like Warren is now. I left a somewhat rural suburb because I wanted to live in a place where the drinking water was clean. I wanted breathable air and a voice in the politics of my community.
Politics in the town where I grew up were firmly in the grip of a handful of old families who had been running Town Meetings and sitting on committees for generations. When I moved out on my own in my 20s, it was to cities, where governing is a more remote process. One place was run through something called Representative Town Meeting, where voters elected people to go to the actual meetings, which all the rest of us watched on local access cable.
Against the advice of an old friend. I entered Warren politics pretty early. We bought the house in late 1987 and moved up the following July. The big local question at that time was, “Should the town enter into an agreement with the Tri-County Solid Waste Management Organization?”
I knew the question involved factors of which I was not yet aware. Still, it will not surprise those who know me well to learn that I came to my first Warren Town Meeting with an opinion.
I heeded my old friend’s advice, to a point. I listened to what people said as they stood, one by one, to ask questions, make suggestions, seek clarification and attempt to persuade. I learned the town was responding to a state mandate, that we needed to establish a process and timeline for closing and capping our landfill, that it was time to start transferring our household waste to larger, more central facilities that, it was hoped, would be more efficient and cleaner.
People spoke about Tri-County’s perceived imperfections, expressed fear of decisions made by a small group outside the Town’s control and possible liability down the road, when yet another solution to the problem of human waste might prove to have made an even bigger mess.
After a while, I raised my hand and was recognized. I said my name and told my neighbors that I was new to town and, acknowledging my ignorance on most of this issue, asked if recycling was part of any plan they were contemplating. I said I thought that was really important.
There was applause. Some people even stood up.
After the meeting, one of the selectmen came up to me, asked where I lived. A few weeks later I was invited to join the town’s newly forming Solid Waste Committee. My career as a local activist was underway. That was 1989.
Later, I served on the Population Subcommittee of Warren’s Comprehensive Plan Committee, along with a man who made his living selling double-wides and rejected land conservation by saying, “I hate to see a piece of land wasted.”
If I lived in Warren now, I would do all the things I did in the early 1990s when Black Hawk Mining, also known as Knox Nickel, came to town. I would join the people writing letters and printing t-shirts. I would stand up in meetings, seeking a way to break the wall of inertia that forms when people with strong opinions face off on a hard decision.
To us at the time, being asked to open Crawford Pond to the impacts of drilling sideways under the water, the decision seemed simple: Relatively quick profit for a few, versus the loss of a living environment that nourishes all of us in ways we mostly don’t understand. The consequences of action opposed to the consequences of doing nothing, gaining no profit, letting this lovely and valuable piece of the planet remain.
Like I said, we are all here for different reasons.
Now my former hometown, where I raised my kids, volunteered in the schools, and helped run a couple of very small businesses that just about kept our family afloat, is being offered another chance at an industrial project that — somewhere 10 or 30 years down the road — will complete its resource depletion and shut down, leaving a waste site for us all to ponder.
For those who find it easier to visualize piles of money than to imagine the aquifer that provides the water that is essential to our lives, the choice might seem a no-brainer.
But, although we are here for different reasons, it is clear to me that, whether we recognize it or not, we all need the same things. Once the basis of our health is gone, no amount of cleanup funds in escrow will bring it back.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.