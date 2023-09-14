Letter From Away

I was going to skip politics this week and write another blissful tale of the quiet woods or the churning sea, but my head isn’t there.

Instead of feeling relaxed and grateful, I am hot and cranky. I have tried, three times this month, to quit the coffee habit. It is not working. Sinus headaches and migraines, often present under the weight of glaring sunlight, high humidity and changes in the barometric pressure are even more likely during caffeine withdrawal.

