I was going to skip politics this week and write another blissful tale of the quiet woods or the churning sea, but my head isn’t there.
Instead of feeling relaxed and grateful, I am hot and cranky. I have tried, three times this month, to quit the coffee habit. It is not working. Sinus headaches and migraines, often present under the weight of glaring sunlight, high humidity and changes in the barometric pressure are even more likely during caffeine withdrawal.
Last week, after several days without coffee and feeling under the weather with what I thought at first was a cold, I took a couple of sick days from work. By the end of the workweek, with symptoms lessening and a fair-sized pile of stuff to do at the office, I made my self an iced mocha, headed to the office, got the urgent stuff done, and was hit by the visual distortion that tells me to look away from the screen and, as soon as I could see clearly, head for home.
Whether you think the hottest summer on record is a human-made catastrophe, a fluke or a gift from the Lord of the universe, my headache and stuffed sinuses are not the only reason to be cranky.
Still, my rational mind tells me I have safe, private, and comfortable shelter in a time of increased risk of homelessness and vulnerability for my age peers. I continue to experience good health in the face of a constant specter of mortality. In the shadow of loss, there remain joyful friendships.
Reading about the damage done by the normalization of warfare, the profiteering of weapons makers and sellers, and the politicization of fear, I am reminded that these conditions have been all too common for far too long.
So, I am grateful that I live where checkpoints and body searches are not common because of my race, religion or ethnicity, but I am inexpressibly sad that so many of my fellow humans do not have that privilege.
I have hot and cold running water, a flush toilet in a bathroom I don’t have to share, and a decent car that I only sleep in for recreation. I eat well, have access to a good public library, and am treated with respect at my job.
The big picture — a skewed economic system that incentivizes turning perfectly good homes into overdressed short-term rental units, an entertainment industry that glorifies violence and anger, humanity’s continued resistance to accepting responsibility for the many harms we have done and continue to do — sometimes it just gets too big, too hot, too much pressure.
Sometimes I just want to climb under the covers and sleep until things get better. Ten years ago, I would have looked for a way to change the things that make me heartsick. But after a lifetime of activism, I have lost the will. What is left is anger with no place to aim it but the mirror.
Is coffee the cure for what ails me? No. But in the face of a juggernaut of greed and carelessness that continues to seek economic growth beyond need, and global power over human dignity, I suppose I will have to brew another cup, attend to the tasks at hand, and ride out the pain.
Eventually, I will lose track of those annoying realities. When I do, I will be left with my friends, and the beauty that remains, and a warm shower after a long day, and gratitude.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.