I am standing on a wooden deck twenty feet off the ground, outside the garage apartment where I am staying. A westerly breeze brought in cool air yesterday, and this morning the moisture in the 66-degree air is mostly what light winds carry off the bay at high tide.
Whatever I thought I came here for, it was actually to learn how time works when communicating through music. I thought it would be about tone, and about how different notes blend to create something new. I’m learning some of those lessons, too, and about how each of those factors affects the other 70-plus tones.
Yesterday I went for a walk and, blocking out the mysterious sounds of woodland creatures I may never meet, put in my headphones and called a friend. It was a great walk: smooth dirt road, a cooling evening breeze after yesterday’s humid and almost 80-degree shopping trip to town. The milder weather helped me get a good amount of work done before stumbling, one-too-many times, on some musical understandings that, for me, have been mostly subconscious up until now.
So there I was on a pleasant walk, each step taking me further from the electric piano, the aging laptop and a music composition program that keeps asking me to update, reflecting on what it was I was trying to do when I got frustrated with four-part harmony and decided it was time for a break.
“Isn’t there some kind of program that will do that for you?” my friend asked.
Oh, so many programs. I may have mentioned my quick and depressing search for such help, and that the software I use mostly for transcription also sings my notes back to me and could probably do other things, if I wanted to ask.
Earlier in the day, scrolling over breakfast, I had received a survey from another writer. The questions, for a study about humans and the non-biological minds we think we ought to create, were being asked of writers, specifically.
I told my friend that the survey invited me to ponder how much credit I owe to the machines that help me do this work. The questions compared a writer’s relationship to artificial intelligence and to that we share with editors, reminding me that, when we interface with spellcheck and grammar functions, we are already dancing with the devil.
It did not escape me that, in addition to offering algorithms the power to direct human processes, we already treat those humans with whom we co-create as mechanical aids that do not necessarily deserve acknowledgement.
If you are reading this through the efforts of those who work for The Courier-Gazette or the VillageSoup website, the names of my editors appear on their mastheads. Thanks, guys. You may just be imperfect, distractable humans but I’m glad you are on the job.
Like me, you have a more than intellectual understanding about what I write. You have probably experienced the sound of whispering trees and gentle winds and can perhaps even feel the cool gust that crosses my face as I type.
That physical sense, the sensory experience of the glorious randomness of life, is what I am trying to build into my chords as they progress from the song’s beginning to its end. Sounds grandiose, I know, but music has the power to convey feeling beyond emotion and far beyond words.
Words are good for invoking emotions, but sound without words goes deeper. A drumbeat is felt in the chest and the belly. A high note can raise the hair on your head. How those notes combine, which high note and which bass, along with a couple of other voices to season the blend — that is what I am playing with. The rustle of wind, the seemingly random call of a bird, and in the distance, the rising tide.
Last night, at one of the many times I woke, I was hit with the realization that the deadline I thought a week away was waiting for me in the morning. Immersing myself in this learning process, giving myself the gift of time away from the regularity of distractions that usually fill my days, took me outside the calendar.
I watch the tide slowly change the shape of the bay and the land that contains it, and it changes me, too.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.