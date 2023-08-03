Letter From Away

I am standing on a wooden deck twenty feet off the ground, outside the garage apartment where I am staying. A westerly breeze brought in cool air yesterday, and this morning the moisture in the 66-degree air is mostly what light winds carry off the bay at high tide.

Whatever I thought I came here for, it was actually to learn how time works when communicating through music. I thought it would be about tone, and about how different notes blend to create something new. I’m learning some of those lessons, too, and about how each of those factors affects the other 70-plus tones.

