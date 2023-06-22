Some people who use such classifications categorize me as “lawful good.” That seems to mean that I like rules and try to guide my actions from a moral perspective, at least most of the time.
You may want to file this column for next year, but please read it first. I have just learned the meaning of “pedantic” from one of those same folks who calls me lawful good. I think she is right. I do annoy others by correcting small errors and caring too much about minor details; in governance, the small errors and minor details can make all the difference.
Rules have a bad reputation in the Land of the Free. So much so, that quite a few of the 374 citizens that voted on the most contentions article on the Town Meeting Warrant in Thomaston last week may not have had any real understanding of why things went the way they did.
I was initiated into the workings of Maine small-town government by Joseph Mayo in the late 1980s. Joe was my state representative and moderator for most of the town meetings in and around Knox County. He knew the rules inside-out and thought it important that those who decide how to spend a town's millions should understand the policies that frame the processes used in a political form that is somewhat unique to the New England states.
The Maine State Legislature uses a set of rules to govern its proceedings that are similar to, but not, Robert's Rules of Order. Thomaston uses the 27-page Maine Moderator's Manual, as revised in 2021.
There are differences that have been explained to me, but for most municipalities the important stuff is similar from one set of parliamentary rules to another.
At the start of my first Town Meeting, held in Warren in the late winter of 1988, Joe stood at lectern at the front of the room (I think it was the Fire Station) and held up a book, the shape of a paperback but quite a bit thicker than your average beach read.
“These are the rules that will govern this meeting,” he told us, adding that those with questions about the proceedings could call for a “point of information” to clarify the rules and to make sure we were doing things right.
The contentious issue that year was closing the landfill. People heckled from the back, with Joe using his exceptional good humor to suggest offer them the choice of raising a hand to be recognized (after which they could speak on the matter at hand), remaining silent, or leaving the meeting. He was firm and kind.
The first time I heard someone “call the question” I had no idea what was going on. Joe told us that a motion to call the question was a procedural motion and that, as such, it was not open to debate. He told us several times that we would not, at that point, be voting on the article under discussion, but rather declaring our willingness to cease that discussion and move directly to a vote.
I felt like I was watching C-SPAN with a really good tutor.
When amendments to existing articles were offered from the floor, Joe repeatedly reminded us that voting for an amendment did not mean the original article had passed and that a no vote defeated only the new language presented at the meeting by one of our fellow citizens.
Among municipalities that use town meeting, there are differing schools of thought as to how to order the warrant. I have been to meetings where the most contentious issues are set placed at the top of the warrant and those where they are put at the end. The first way, people can show up fresh for the fight and then depart, leaving the main business of the town to those who stick around. I'm a fan of putting the glamour at the end of the night, after the tedium of agreeing to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on trucks and roads and copier paper.
I think putting the budget votes first gives people a chance to see who their neighbors are, to hear their voices and understand their concerns and, for those new to the form, to get some sense of how it works when the question at hand is less emotionally driven than those that make headlines in the local news.
It is easy to put a decal on your car or wear a t-shirt that expresses a point of view. Looking at off-year election turnouts, it seems that it is harder to take an hour or so, every year, to cast a ballot. Setting aside a whole evening is even more of a challenge and I am grateful to everyone who turned up last week.
But here are some things that might have made it go smoother and given us a better sense of working together to do our common business:
Don't let lawn signs dictate your decisions: Several people who followed incomplete information from such signs, showed up last Wednesday thinking that they would be voting promptly at 6 p.m. and on one specific question, not expecting that they would have to sit for some hours before the work was done. They may have missed out on the ballot election the prior day and appeared very frustrated.
Many people left after this one issue was decided and missed a bunch of voting that will affect their lives. Stick around, if you can. It may not get easier, but you may figure out how the rules work well enough to improve your ability to get things done in town.
Visit your town's website and hunt for a link called “Agendas.” If you can't find it, call the office. Those people are there to help you and will probably appreciate your efforts to be better informed. Swallow your pride and annoyance and wade through the arcane spells that government casts.
Find the ordinances the same way, and try to understand what you are voting about.
Finally, accept the rules, at least for the length of this meeting. Then consider joining one of your town's many committees and learning how to improve our all-too-human methods.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.