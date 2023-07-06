I love my sense of hearing. As I fall asleep with windows open, my mind makes peace with the day’s end. When I wake, a half hour before sunrise, it is to the first songs of the day.
In those few weeks of spring when this gentle benediction reaches my ears somewhere near 5 a.m., I rise to consciousness among rustling trees, the scent of roses, the conversation of birds. I lie there, just noticing where I am, taking in the sounds, watching changes in the quality of the light that reaches to touch the painting across the room, feeling the cat’s weight or absence next to me on the bed.
I am not a true early riser. Usually, when birds start singing so early, I go back to sleep. What riches! To lie in bed and let dreams return, accompanied by the dawn chorus, the soft smells, maybe a breeze across my face.
Later in the season, after we turn the clocks back, the first song of the day is often the impatience of grinding gears or the blast of an angry horn. With humans noticeably awake, it is easy to lose track of the others in our midst.
Here’s an irony: when I sold my house in Rockland, it was to enable a move to someplace quieter. We see how that worked out.
I lose my temper, sometimes, at those who park in or block my parking space, which is one of 28 marked spots on one of the most misunderstood scraps of pavement Thomaston.
The obvious entrance to the parking lot lies off a side street behind two buildings that front on Main Street. Though the lot sits adjacent to a churchyard, on property maps it clearly belongs to the building next to the church, the one that contains a bank branch and these apartments. Across the side street is a small but active business, and next to that, kitty-corner to the lot and also fronting on Main Street, is a second church.
There are three ways to access the lot; none are public ways, so I don’t feel obligated to tell you where they are. In fact, the whole lot is private property, parking by permit only. If you work for the bank or live in the apartment building, you have permission to park there. If you don’t have permission, and you park there anyway, you are using someone’s dedicated space.
Those who drive through the lot on their way from one place to another risk the safety, privacy, and peace of mind of those who live here, all of whom, and I hope none mind me saying this, are either old or in some way impaired.
Across Main Street there is a pretty big lot, behind the shops opposite to where I live. If you’re coming to town to eat a meal or volunteer at a church, that would be the place to leave your car, not in the one marked intermittently with signs that say, “Permit Parking Only” in green letters, a notice that includes the spots next the the ones that have signs. The numbers painted on all the spaces also offer a clue.
A crow chides me from outside the window. I have fallen down the rabbit hole of peevish annoyance. Meanwhile, the hush of cars passes through the fog. The hum of the fan and the fridge are broken by the “Yahw! Yahw! Yahw!” of herring gulls moving through the overcast.
It’s a nice neighborhood and as much city as Thomaston gets. Though the sense of home is often punctuated by the rush or rumble of a motorist using our driveway to avoid the congestion of what some have called the Wiscasset of the East, still the soft rain reaches my ears and invites me to put on coat and walk outside. My anger does me no more good than frustration would, at encountering yet another gray and rainy day.
I could close the windows and run an air purifier. It would be quieter and might help relieve my allergies. But I would miss so much.
In my 20s, when my exploration of philosophy was somewhat knew, I was told that enlightenment could be as easily be found in a crowded city as the deep woods. If that is so, I am as close to that moment of clear presence, here above the parking lot, as anywhere else I might live.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.