Letter From Away

I love my sense of hearing. As I fall asleep with windows open, my mind makes peace with the day’s end. When I wake, a half hour before sunrise, it is to the first songs of the day.

In those few weeks of spring when this gentle benediction reaches my ears somewhere near 5 a.m., I rise to consciousness among rustling trees, the scent of roses, the conversation of birds. I lie there, just noticing where I am, taking in the sounds, watching changes in the quality of the light that reaches to touch the painting across the room, feeling the cat’s weight or absence next to me on the bed.

