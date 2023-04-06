If you read this before the Sunday after publication, and you celebrate cultural holidays of any kind, chances are you are in the midst of some sort of festival. Food is likely to be involved. The festivals of this season – Easter, Ramadan, Aostre – are moments in the passage of time. In the spirit of memory, history, loss, and redemption we honor catharsis and the rebirth that comes afterward.
As a Jew, my ethnic tradition finds me, at this time of year, sharing a big table laden with symbolic foods, with a dozen or more people, pretty white and mostly from points north and east of New York, but offering a bit of religious and cultural diversity for the telling of a story that has been overtold in an uncountable number of ways to fit the tidy histories we share with children and messier ones that come out when adults revisit legend in the light of experience.
The word Seder means order in Hebrew, as in order of service. There are about 15 specific things we are supposed to do in the course of the Passover Seder. My grandfather stuck to the basic program, adding the embellishments provided in the free haggadahs that came from Maxwell House or the Steimatzky funeral home.
Those recitations were long and grew longer with familiarity. Once we got to the part where we Eat the Festive Meal, conversation flowed more freely. We kids were left somewhat to our own devices, hiding under the table to eavesdrop on the cryptic stories of Uncle Nussin and a cast of relatives we only met at B’nai Mitzvot, weddings, and funerals, a gallery of old people smiling down at us, names we rarely connected with faces.
Whatever your particular practice, early in the program, the leader of the Seder tells us about matzo — a story about runaway slaves drying bread dough in their backs as they escaped through the desert, bending, as though to the whip, one last time, on their way to redemption.
There is a plate on the table with three pieces of matzo covered with napkins. Holding the plate for all to see, the leader describes it as the “bread of affliction” a symbol of privation. This comes with an invitation: Let all who are hungry come and eat! The middle matzo is broken in half, one piece wrapped in a napkin and hidden. My grandfather was quite good at this.
Then it was time for the story.
Last week, tired of the privation of three years of solitude and wishing for the company of laughter and the pleasure of friends, I hosted a Seder-like event. Passover was to begin April 5. The preceding Saturday being April 1, I declared my event a Fools’ Seder, sent out 90 or so digital invitations in a couple of different forms, and got responses form a quarter of them. I wanted the festivities to rest within the frame of story and ritual while allowing for the chaos of the prankster.
Is it cultural appropriation if it is my own family tradition that I am playing with?
I worked with some of my friends to ensure the symbolic foods of the coming holiday were at the table, but, because we were outside of the strictures of religious policy, had no objection to offerings of pizza and dishes that mixed meat and dairy.
We came together in a rented hall. As evening approached we were 16 in number, seated at a circle of tables. We lit candles and gave thanks for wine, recognized the moment when day becomes night, sabbath becomes just another day, and need becomes sufficiency. Instead of the story of the baby in the bulrushes, we discussed the history of April Fool’s Day.
According to Garrison Keillor, one of the great jesters, to whose musings I subscribe, Chaucer was the first to connect foolishness with the start of April. I was in the kitchen, making matzo balls, when the conversation turned to other April Fools origin stories. I returned as they wound to a close, just in time to talk about the difference between need and desire, between sufficiency and surfeit, and to share our small but significant gratitudes.
Then it was time to Eat the Festive Meal. Conversation flowed, laughter ensued. We ate beyond need, well past sufficiency, into the belly stuffing realm of way-too-much.
As the eating and the talking slowed, I looked for the Afikomen, the half piece of matzo I had hidden at the beginning of the evening. It was, of course, not where I had left it. The traditional bargaining brought it back to the table, payment in Ragged Coast chocolates satisfying those negotiating for all the guests.
Like the candy, the Afikomen was divided into 16 portions — one for each of us at the table. Traditionally, that small bit of matzo is the last food we eat at the Seder, a dry and relatively tasteless reminder that, amid all this joy there are still and always times of loss and sorrow. I forgot, until the next day, that we had failed to open the door to Elijah the prophet; I hope he appreciated some rest before his hard work of visiting all the world’s Jews in a single night, sharing our wine and reminding us in this moment of comfort that we are not alone.
It was not Passover, just a bonus round after three years as tiny icons on an electronic screen. A different sort of celebration and thanksgiving for our liberation and our friendship. Face to face, all in one room together, we shared food and stories. And that was enough.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer, and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.