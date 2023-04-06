Letter From Away

If you read this before the Sunday after publication, and you celebrate cultural holidays of any kind, chances are you are in the midst of some sort of festival. Food is likely to be involved. The festivals of this season – Easter, Ramadan, Aostre – are moments in the passage of time. In the spirit of memory, history, loss, and redemption we honor catharsis and the rebirth that comes afterward.

As a Jew, my ethnic tradition finds me, at this time of year, sharing a big table laden with symbolic foods, with a dozen or more people, pretty white and mostly from points north and east of New York, but offering a bit of religious and cultural diversity for the telling of a story that has been overtold in an uncountable number of ways to fit the tidy histories we share with children and messier ones that come out when adults revisit legend in the light of experience.

Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.    

