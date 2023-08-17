This morning, as I loaded three weeks of laundry into the back of my car, a neighbor welcomed me home with the words, “You're looking rested.”
I think what she was actually seeing was me half asleep, in that state of relaxation where waking up is still a choice, but being active is what is happening.
Another friend recently asked me if my columns were going to be more political, now that Knox County's paper of record has added a “conservative” columnist. The more I see of the world, and of its human inhabitants, the more I find such labels to be generally inaccurate and almost always divisive. Still, having come back to the life that continues even after time away in magical places and being too rested to wax philosophical for long, I'm going to take a look at some of the issues that came up while I was away.
In our desire to keep living la vida lujosa (or lujoso, if you identify as male), some of those who worry about carbon in the atmosphere are returning to the nuclear power they marched against 50 years ago. At the southern end of the Gulf of Maine, Holtec International has just been denied permission to dump 1.1 million gallons of radioactive wastewater in Cape Cod Bay.
No mention of how the poisoned water might affect the communities that live in and around the bay in any way other than the flow of dollars, a spokesperson for Holtec responded to the decision by saying it impacted “an economic driver for the Plymouth Community.” At this point there are close to 90 million metric tons of spent nuclear fuel in the U.S. As of two years ago, this country's budget has included $10 million a year to pay the armed guards that protect the nuclear waste created by the Maine Yankee plant in Wiscasset.
Backers of a powerline that would bring hydroelectric energy from Canada to Southern New England have returned to knocking down forests while they try to figure out how to stick the cost of their terrible decisions to those who have no option, other than the utility du jour, to turn on the lights and run the cloud servers that allow us to stream the distractions that allow us to ignore the destruction our lifestyles demand.
Somewhere along the way, utility companies convinced us that we, the ratepayers, should cover the cost of their bad judgement. With no alternatives to keep us functioning in this technological society, no one seems to question the logic or sense of the arrangement.
For this next story we have to go back a few years, to late 2018, when NASA reported that the earth's center of spin, the axis between the poles, moves about 4 inches a year, slightly relocating Santa's home turf and affecting weather patterns and seasonal changes in heretofore subtle ways.
That report attributed the changes to melting ice caps, including that previously covering Greenland, subsurface shifts in the planet's mantle (a natural response to the loss of ice mass), and something called mantle convection, which is the motion rocks make when the hot ones move away from earth's boiling center and the cooler ones flow deeper to toward the core.
Catch your breath — there's a bit more evidence-based opinion coming.
Proving, once again, that we have no idea what we are doing with the immense power we have to alter our conditions Smithsonian Magazine's Will Sullivan reported, earlier this summer, that part of the planet's shift, about ½-inch per year, can be attributed to the amount of water pumped out of the ground, by us humans, and relocated to places where we think it will improve things. Think the Colorado River and Southern California.
Here in Maine, the perennially divisive topic of abortion made the news as Gov. Janet Mills signed a bill allowing the termination of a pregnancy at any time considered medically necessary by a doctor, joining Alaska, Colorado, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oregon, Vermont and Washington, D.C. in making a clear statement on the rights of individuals to make their own decisions.
Abortion is an act that should always require much consideration. Those who call it murder would be standing on firmer ground if they supported honest and impartial sex education and easy access to birth control, a move that could prevent up to half of all unwanted pregnancies. Opposition to the death penalty and the widespread availability of tools designed to rip bodies apart at the touch of a trigger might also support the pro-life label some give themselves.
So here we sit, all on the defensive, calling each other names and reacting to how we think people will react to us. Am I a liberal? Depends on who you ask.
When the discussion centers on the individual power jockeys, and not about what these current and potential agents of executive, legislative and judiciary function have done that might be pertinent to the position being debated, we tend toward an assumption is that there is absolutely nothing that enough of us can agree on, in order for our system of getting things done to function long enough to get even just one thing done in four short years.
Rarely do coffee-shop conversations touch on what we, as the represented, think needs to get done over the next four years before the exchange degrades to the gossip and character assassination that has replaced true civil and political discourse.
Many who claim to understand politics care more about winning than what happens afterward. Others think winning is wielding power — majorities or the courts or the executive office building.
There's a questions political campaigns ask of voters all the time: “Are you better off than you were four years ago?”
If money is the unspoken element in that question, few of us are. Those few, major shareholders in companies like Holtec and Iberdrola Spain and Smith & Wesson are well represented in the halls of government.
When we interview the candidates who say they want to improve our lives, “I know how to get rich and hoard stuff,” is not a great elevator speech. Neither is “the other guys are your enemy.”
Labels created as shortcuts to political punchlines will not help us in these hazardous times. Maine author Morgan Talty was right when he said, “As history has shown, the easiest way to oppress a group of people is to tell their story for them.”
Maybe it is time for us to stop accepting the labels others give us, and to speak for ourselves.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer, and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.