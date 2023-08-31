Letter From Away

I like rain. It's not a popular point of view. Quite a few of my ideas about what is comfortable and good are unpopular.

Watching the first candidates’ night of the 2024 Republican presidential cycle, it is fair to say I disagreed with most of what I heard and just about all of the way it was presented. The talking heads of Fox News gossiped over the national anthem and behaved like cheerleaders at the Roman Coliseum throughout the evening, treating the event as a battle to be won with rhetorical fists and verbal bombshells.

