I like rain. It's not a popular point of view. Quite a few of my ideas about what is comfortable and good are unpopular.
Watching the first candidates’ night of the 2024 Republican presidential cycle, it is fair to say I disagreed with most of what I heard and just about all of the way it was presented. The talking heads of Fox News gossiped over the national anthem and behaved like cheerleaders at the Roman Coliseum throughout the evening, treating the event as a battle to be won with rhetorical fists and verbal bombshells.
Why is there not a simple switch, connected to the time clock, that shuts the mic off when a speaker has reached the limit, and keeps it off until that person's turn comes again? If they want to lead policy and herd the cats of the Legislative branch, they can learn how to manage their time.
There was a lot of information in those two-plus hours of chaos. Positions ran the gamut from Vivek Ramaswamy's “Capitalism lifts us up from poverty,” to former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley's suggestion that the candidates seek consensus on access to reproductive contraceptives and education.
That last idea triggered my favorite line of the evening, from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
“Consensus is the opposite of leadership,” he said.
In that sentence lies the assumption that leadership is the task of one individual, possibly of a small cabal or, maybe, a religious sect. The underlying idea is that once an individual, official or party gains power, they should always get their way.
In my experience, valued leaders listen before they speak — and they listen outside of their small cabals, religious institutions and political connections.
Ramaswamy, to whom capitalism has been very, very good, wants all citizens to pass the civics test given to immigrants (a good idea) but cannot stop interrupting and insulting others (a very bad idea). DeSantis, quick to remind audiences that he deployed “with the Navy SEALs,” was not actually a SEAL himself, but is a graduate of Yale University and Harvard Law School who spent eight months in Iraq as a legal adviser. Like Ramaswamy, he has pledged to oppose funding to reduce the impacts of climate change.
I am not one of those who deny humanity's responsibility for the environmental crises that face us. Still, I am skeptical about the idea that we can build ourselves out of this mess by increasing the amount of electrical energy we produce.
In that regard, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum found my mind open when he said, “If you buy a battery in this country, (if) you buy a solar panel, it's being produced in a plant in China powered by coal… powered by oil and gas.” Just hours before Burghum made that statement, euronews.green announced the launch of the planet's largest floating wind farm, Hywind. Its purpose — to generate energy to run nearby oil and gas platforms.
Blindly supporting those with whom you often agree does not create leadership. Good leaders set goals that consider the individual needs and desires of all those they lead. They propose actions that serve to create conditions that meet as many of those needs and desires as is possible.
In spite of whatever hard work he has done in this capitalist system, Ramaswamy's success at picking up billions in the biotech markets does not make him a leader. It just makes him rich.
Unfortunately, the Republican candidates are not alone in assuming that there is no single civic action capable of finding agreement among this country's citizens. Too many of us, at all points along the political spectrum, are locked in enmity, continuing to deny any effort to reach understanding.
In her suggestion, Haley seems to have made her own assumption. She used a word whose meaning runs counter to the competitive nature of our system of rule.
Consensus is not a matter of winners and losers. It is a process that accepts disagreement. Individuals express their positions, listen to those of others, and decide whether to hold fast or yield. Do I, for example, join those who encourage conservation even when they aren't ready to insist that all new construction rely exclusively on electrical power? Can I work with people who oppose abortion when they are willing to support access to some contraception? Is it possible to agree in some basic biology-based sex education before we enter the minefield of gender identity?
How valuable is our ongoing refusal to let others make decisions and, where does compassion fit in all the discussion of religion in politics? In last week's debate, God was named about a dozen times; charity, kindness, temperance, patience, and humility — not once.
This morning I learned about something called Citizens' Assemblies, where randomly selected individuals meet and discuss the issues that matter to all of us. I haven't had time to read up on it yet, but those two words, entered in a search, might give you something to bring to a conversation with like- and unlike-minded people.
Would you sit in a room, with those whose opinions differ from your own, and share views? If we can do this — speak calmly, listen patiently, respond with compassion — maybe we can find our way to a government that does more good than harm. Two things seem certain. Rain doesn't have to be popular to provide benefit, and judgment in advance of the discussion will not do any of us good.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.