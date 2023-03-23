Attention Readers: This has numbers in it. Many of these numbers are your money. Don’t glaze over.
Dear Senator King,
I recently learned that you are working on a proposal in Congress to raise the retirement age to 70. What a terrible idea.
Ever since I hit 50 it has been harder and harder to find work that respects my skills and experience. I am not alone in this. Even now, a few short weeks shy of the age at which you say I should begin to collect the benefit I have worked for since 1967, I continue to work outside of my freelance gig here. I went back to school at 62, partly to gain the bachelor’s degree I started earning in 1971.
Life has a way of presenting detours.
According to the nonpartisan website Ballotpedia, my fellow constituents and I pay you a base salary of $174,000. This income, which is $13,800 above the current cutoff for Social Security taxes, supplements your already considerable net worth of somewhere between $9 million and $16 million (estimates vary). For those not familiar with the Social Security tax cap, it is the point at which earnings are no longer assessed the 12.4% tax on net earnings that supports the federal insurance program that provides benefits to retired people and many of those who are disabled.
I mention the $13,800 because it puts you in the category of those who might not want to do away with one of the major barriers to Social Security’s continued ability to do its job. To put this in some perspective for readers who don’t generally handle the bigger sums, it is also $1,752 more than my annual Social Security benefit.
I do not have the resources or inclination to wage class war. I do have the right of free speech, the ability to do research and the responsibility to petition you, my senator, when I feel that struggle is already in progress and you are aiding and abetting those who would harm me and my fellow citizens.
The national average monthly Social Security benefit is roughly $1,700. According to First Republic Bank, the average American household spends $5,111 each month, with housing costs running about $1,800 in 2020. This does not take into account the 20% increase in housing costs since that year.
I have to wonder, Senator King, when you last lived on $1,700 a month.
People like myself are sometimes referred to as “the working poor.” We constitute about 11% of the population. We will continue in employment as long as we can. As we age, most of us will combine our Social Security benefit with earned income to skate on the edges of the American Dream. At least until our bodies make that impossible.
Roughly 20% of Americans bring home more than the $160,200 Social Security tax cap. The Social Security Expansion Act, introduced in Congress by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and Rep. Janice Schakowsky (D-IL), would increase benefits and extend the fund’s solvency for at least 75 years by requiring these wealthier Americans to pay the same 12.4% on their investment and business income that the rest of us pay on all earnings. It would also increase income taxes on some investments and certain business income by the same percentage.
Your proposal, on the other hand, would raise the age at which folks like me, people who may never fully retire, can begin to catch our breath. With no specifics published to date, the idea seems to be that by starting benefits at 70 and calculating them based on number of years worked, the deficit could be reduced by about 9% over the next 70 years.
According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Sanders/Schakowsky plan would lower our national debt by more than $1 trillion over the next decade.
Perhaps the most important factor for you to consider is this: The rich do get richer and there are fewer of you every day. Less than 20% of us would see any increase in deductions if Sanders’ and Schakowsky’s Social Security Expansion Act were to take effect; the rest would gain from it. On the other hand, your nebulous proposal to raise the age of retirement would cost about 30 million Americans the cushion that helps keep us warm, dry and fed.
Senator King, it is time for you to decide which constituency you work for – the majority with little power, whom you rarely meet, or those more like yourself. Although your office does not share your schedule for “a plethora of reasons” the person answering the phone in Washington last week told me you plan to spend the first two weeks in April (a Senate break) here in Maine.
Let’s check back in a few weeks to see whose voices you have chosen to hear.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.