As you read this I am on a self-imposed creative retreat in a secluded place with my computer, my electric piano, and a project I have long wanted to complete. But today, as I write, I am home in Thomaston, spending the weekend accomplishing tasks that will help me prepare for a three-week absence.
In a long stretch of overcast skies, there is much complaining about the weather, nostalgia for the kind of summer that brings cars up the turnpike and fills the beaches and short-term rentals to capacity.
We had that this year, for about a week, but mostly it's been somewhat wet.
I woke up early, the first Friday of the month. After finishing a simple but hearty breakfast, I heated a little honey and some oatmilk in a pan, stirred in cocoa powder and let it come up to a nice slow-bubbling brew. I poured it into a 20-ounce Ball jar, along with more oatmilk and a handful of cubes I had frozen from an excess of coffee made earlier in the week. I put a lid on the jar, wrapped it in a sweater to stay cool, and headed out the door.
The boxes and trays were already in the car.
I was after organically grown berries, to Sheepscot General Store to pick my own.
Just three days before this we had seen the first patches of blue sky after a stretch of 14 weeks in which the humidity weighed in at 100 percent during half of the time and remained at a sweltering 80 percent or more for an additional 10 days. According to doppler radar history, heavy rain fell for around half of the days between the first of April and the 4th of July, when the ceiling lifted and the sun began feeding the whole photosynthesizing outdoors.
Experience has shown that strawberries get fat when it rains and sweet when the sun shines. I timed my trip around predictions and pushed my visit as far ahead as I felt the sunshine might go before the heavy skies returned. I dressed lightly, but in long sleeves with my pants tucked into my socks, and wearing the honest-to-tell-you organic straw hat I found in Portland the summer I worked there.
For more than 30 years I picked my organic strawberries at Sand Hill Farm in Somerville, pregnant that first season with a child who will be 34 this fall. I don't think I missed more than a handful of years there until this one, when the answering machine just gave the farmers' first names and offered a beep. Time passes for us all.
I used my GPS to plan my route for this year's picking, was rewarded along the way with a glimpse of Damariscotta Lake, and made a promise to myself on the spot, that I would stop for a dip on the way home.
I found the berries sharing their rows with a flourishing and undisciplined wild herb garden, took a long drink of water, and started to fill the quart boxes, six to a tray. In an hour and a half I picked 10 pounds of strawberries, put them in back of the Rav, covered them gently with the car's reflective window thingy, started the engine and turned on the A/C, and drank the last of the mocha, only slightly tepid.
I was somewhat tired and very gritty. My clothes were not feeling fresh anymore. The lake was my own field of dreams, about to come true.
I keep a great deal of my outdoor wardrobe in a big canvas bag in my car. Along with the foul weather gear, extra boots, and safety vest, there are towels and a swimsuit.
The lake was delightful. I dunked and floated and rested on the surface of buoyant delight until the morning's effort was washed out of me.
Once home, and with all fans aimed into my small kitchen, I sorted and washed and hulled and bagged, putting eight quarts in the freezer and another three in jars in the fridge. Three more remained on the dining table, covered with a towel to ripen over the next few days.
The day's pleasant labor completed and the temperature on the third floor rising, I called a friend to join me at the Premier Cineplex for some early evening popcorn, A/C, and easy-to watch period action. Indiana Jones and the Predictable Adventure. An entertaining romp that provided a few laughs in the comfort of a fancy recliner.
July 8 was not the only fine summer day so far this year, or even the only sunny one. But in a season of overcast skies broken up by mists, fogs, and downpours, finding perfection requires flexible expectations.
This morning, as fog once again rested over the coast, I made myself a breakfast of French toast. Served with the last of the refrigerated berries and another iced mocha. I finished a few small chores and then met a friend to walk around the Oceanside Little League diamonds, in Rockland, stopping to listen to the distant, liquid notes of blues guitars, blowing west through the mist and rain from Harbor Park.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.