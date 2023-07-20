Letter From Away

As you read this I am on a self-imposed creative retreat in a secluded place with my computer, my electric piano, and a project I have long wanted to complete. But today, as I write, I am home in Thomaston, spending the weekend accomplishing tasks that will help me prepare for a three-week absence.

In a long stretch of overcast skies, there is much complaining about the weather, nostalgia for the kind of summer that brings cars up the turnpike and fills the beaches and short-term rentals to capacity.

