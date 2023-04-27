Home Ecology

The first time I volunteered for anything, it was my mother’s idea. It was the summer between fourth and fifth grades and I spent a couple of weeks with a team, knocking on doors with information about voting rights. It was a hot issue at the time, since at least a third of the states in this country still had literacy thresholds and other barriers to the full rights of citizenship. Contrary to the assumptions many of us hold, not all of these were in the South.

I liked being part of a team. I enjoyed walking around the neighborhoods with a purpose. It was great when someone listened to my whole presentation and looked over the materials. And when they gave me their names and contact information it was totally wonderful.

Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.    

