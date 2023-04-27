The first time I volunteered for anything, it was my mother’s idea. It was the summer between fourth and fifth grades and I spent a couple of weeks with a team, knocking on doors with information about voting rights. It was a hot issue at the time, since at least a third of the states in this country still had literacy thresholds and other barriers to the full rights of citizenship. Contrary to the assumptions many of us hold, not all of these were in the South.
I liked being part of a team. I enjoyed walking around the neighborhoods with a purpose. It was great when someone listened to my whole presentation and looked over the materials. And when they gave me their names and contact information it was totally wonderful.
A lot of my early volunteerism was political. Knocking on doors, circulating petitions, printing and distributing signs. When the first Earth Day happened in 1970, a bunch of us had a little festival in a local park. I was beginning to love the planet more than my fellow humans. The environmental cause made sense to me — people rarely did.
In 1980 I met Swami Mommy Garbage, whose self-proclaimed mission was to travel the country, dance naked in the sun and pick up the garbage. She talked to us about the damage done by cigarette butts, plastic wrappers and the other bits of tiny waste we drop on the ground as we walk or drive through our lives.
I embraced her garbage mission; it was an individual act that could have cumulative effects, requiring no organization, no meetings, no hierarchy — and no obligatory nudity.
When my kids were young, I volunteered in the schools. For a year or so I was the volunteer coordinator for the Warren Elementary School.
It was hard to be a volunteer coordinator. You have to actually find volunteers, call them up, beg them to do stuff. Most of us are busy. At the time, I was raising two kids, managing a small business and working on my freelance writing career. Still, most of the parents I asked to bake cookies or be part of a phone tree claimed their personal and professional engagement did not allow time for such things.
It seems we are all overextended.
In a recent conversation, a friend suggested that “The government doesn’t care about people.” She may be right about that. Certainly, the structures of some bureaucracies challenge any human interaction. Some politicians are only interested in their pet projects, some only in reelection. There are those in government who are riding toward a pension. Even the substantial majority of those who choose civil service or political careers because they truly want to do some good are often buried in tasks that make it hard to step beyond their job descriptions.
In spite of the government’s comfort with Newton’s first law, we can’t afford to simply accept the inertia and blame the system for its unwillingness to properly care for us. We have to take care of our collective systems as well.
Rural communities have a long history of volunteerism. Most of the work of our small municipalities is done by committees. The pets that we take on and then abandon are cared for at animal shelters that could not survive without the free labor of individuals.
Children are read to, old folks taken to the store. Library books get shelved, church suppers get organized, and yes, signatures get collected and candidacies are filled by volunteers. The work done, behind the scenes, as citizens of Thomaston debate whether to welcome a much-needed medical clinic or preserve a park that never really existed, is being accomplished by volunteers. Which way the decision falls is pretty much a matter of whose energy drives the conversation.
We don’t own democracy or civil society. We are its stewards. Our job is not to decide what everyone wants, it is to uphold the mechanisms that enable the kind of world we want to live in. If we do that, our consensus will become clear.
Ask your web browser for volunteer opportunities in Knox County and instantly see a map that shows a dozen organizations that could use your help for an hour a week, or a month or just once a year. Zoom into that map and find a dozen or more in every town. You can bake or clean or talk or sing. All skills have a home.
Or, like Swami Mommy Garbage, you can find your own unique path of service. It will make your life larger, more connected, and less lonely. It might even help someone else.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.