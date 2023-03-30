In the past month or so, a couple of different people, both under 35, have suggested I might be someone who can teach adulting. My mother must be laughing in her grave.
We all get wiser as the decades pass and changing times teach different lessons. Here are some practical tricks that might feel either too simple or too complex for their value. Give them a chance. Try these suggestions out; change them to suit your own life. What is there to lose?
What follows is a list. I have been told that, for some folks, lists can be a major turnoff. I apologize and will keep it short. Maybe just try one of these things for a week or so. Then you can remove it from the list.
1. Check your mail every day. Even though 98% of it is an environmental nightmare sent by the health insurance provider you dropped two years ago, occasionally a really important bit of news will come to you through the Post Office. For good or ill, it is better to learn about what is in that envelope, sooner rather than later.
2. Make a shopping list. When the list is long enough or the need sufficiently urgent, go up and down all the aisles. My daughters, who are into role-playing games, tell me I am something called “lawful good.” This means I like rules and use them toward a purpose I think that is right. A shopping list is not a mandate or a limit. Think of it as a reference document you build on for a while, and then accomplish. Crossing things off feels great.
3. Avoid leaving dishes too long. Pick a time that works for you. I like the kitchen to be always ready for action, so my goal is to do the dishes after each meal. That doesn’t always happen; sometimes I wash the breakfast dishes while supper is cooking. Use hot water, as hot as you can safely stand. Aside from opening up counter space for prep and relieving the depression brought on by slimy residue and sticky surfaces, regular dishwashing keeps tools and utensils available, prevents breakage, and provides you with a meditative water practice.
4. Task lists are also useful. Lists take up space on the table, in your wallet, or on the fridge door, but free up your wetware’s RAM for more immediate needs. Unpleasant chores, such as changing kitty litter get a tiny bit more enjoyable when you can mark them as done. When you get down to one or two items that persist in avoiding accomplishment, put them at the top of a fresh list, recycle the old one, and call that another task completed.
5. Cook something from scratch — something with more than four ingredients — at least once a week. You will save money and might even enjoy it. Invite someone to share the meal.
7. Have a non-transactional conversation with someone you don’t know. Go back and forth three or four times to make it a real exchange of ideas.
How to make notepads: every time you acquire a sheet of letter-sized paper with one blank side, fold it from bottom to top and tear in half. This should give you two sheets of 8½ x 5½ paper. Stack them blank side up and hold them together with a binder clip. Even if you decide not to reuse any paper with embarrassing information on one side, I am pretty sure you will never run out of notepads.
When I was younger than 35, my life’s ambition was to grow into one of those old women who lives in a sod-roofed house in the woods, dispensing wisdom to those brave enough to make their way through the brambles to my door. So, I live in an apartment in town and write about keeping house. Life does have its ways of surprising us.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer, and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.