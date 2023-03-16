Home Ecology

It might seem a little late to talk about this, and it may seem like I have been harping on the subject lately, but winter in Maine can last longer than expected, even when it gets a late start. If it doesn’t snow for the rest of this season, you can file this until November.

Temperatures have been reaching the balmy high-30s lately, but this is not my first sleigh ride. Weather in Maine in the 21st century can rollercoaster its way from zero to 60 in a surprisingly short amount of time, and storm systems have an unpredictable way of showing up sooner, or with a different intensity, than expected.