It might seem a little late to talk about this, and it may seem like I have been harping on the subject lately, but winter in Maine can last longer than expected, even when it gets a late start. If it doesn’t snow for the rest of this season, you can file this until November.
Temperatures have been reaching the balmy high-30s lately, but this is not my first sleigh ride. Weather in Maine in the 21st century can rollercoaster its way from zero to 60 in a surprisingly short amount of time, and storm systems have an unpredictable way of showing up sooner, or with a different intensity, than expected.
If you are on foot when there is a chance of an icy surface — any time the thin layer of melting snow might freeze — you might want to have a pair of cleats on your shoes. These range in price from $15-$30 or more. The high-end models really do take more abuse, but even cheaper versions should get you through a season or two. Look for a pair with Velcro straps and take the time to try them on with your biggest boots.
I keep my cleats in the car and have an old broken pair in the house, just in case. It’s a significant expense, but a hip replacement costs upwards of $30,000.
Being in a car doesn’t promise safety. Four-wheel drive is great for getting out of a bad situation, but improperly operated it can drive you right into trouble. Owning a mini monster truck might not save you; sometimes the bigger they come, the farther they skid. Snow tires are even more expensive than ice cleats, but consider the cost if your car strikes someone.
Sidewalks are not always clear, and many towns have inadequate pathways for pedestrians. If you’re on foot and in the roadway, walk facing oncoming traffic. You want to see approaching cars, especially if the drivers are not paying attention to the humans in the street.
Operators of two- to three-ton hurtling masses of metal, plastic and glass should turn headlights on when there is any precipitation — even if your personal machismo says you don’t need no stinking headlights. Most cars turn the lights off for you when you take the key out of the ignition or shut down the engine. It doesn’t cost anything to use lights in low visibility and it is also the law, in some form or other, in most states.
When it comes to machismo, avoid using xenon bulbs that produce light by passing electricity through ionized xenon gas at high pressure. Originally made for surgical suites and film studios, xenon bulbs produce up to three times more light than a halogen bulb and the intensity does not fade with distance. While xenon headlights make things brighter for drivers, they emit a blue/white glare that may temporarily blind or impair the vision of oncoming motorists and pedestrians.
It continues to amaze me how fashionable it is to wear clothing that helps one disappear from sight, just when it might be useful to be seen. An overcast dusk can hover at the edge of darkness for an hour or more at a time when many of us are tired and on the move. I can testify to the ability of motorists to ignore a crosswalk sign illuminated by the powerful beam of xenon bulbs.
For those caught in the headlights, you can improve your chances of being seen with light-colored outerwear, safety vests and reflector slap armbands in a choice of colors — these are five for 10 bucks on the website of the big-box store just over the city line. If that seems like too much to spend to save your own life, stop by a secondhand store and buy yourself a bright silk scarf that will flutter and reflect some light, possibly catching a motorist’s eye and saving the driver a manslaughter charge.
Spring is a breath away. With a bit of forethought, you can be here to enjoy it.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.