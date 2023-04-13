It has been almost a week since I had a supper celebration with a bunch of friends. We sat around four or five long tables sharing laughter, being alive in the same room together.
One of the lovely things about pot-luck meals is that people usually pitch in after the food has been consumed and all that remains are traces of deliciousness left on the plates. We were using real ceramic dishes and stainless flatware, juice glasses for wine and water and juice. There were a large number of serving utensils. You get the picture.
Thank you, all those who pitched in at cleanup. The only thing left for me to do was the table linens.
13 tablecloths and 25 napkins, a triple load, washed tumble dried, folded to get home and then folded again, at home, to fit their shelf.
According to the guardian.com, that much laundry, washed in hot water and dried by machine, leaves in its wake slightly less than 22 pounds of carbon dioxide, more than seven times the amount each of us produces in one day of breathing.
If I wash only one load a week, still using hot water and an electric dryer, I am adding 380 pounds of carbon to the atmosphere each year.
Let’s break down the ways we can cut back on that load.
The website at wash.com tells us hot water removes germs and heavy soil, but “can shrink, fade and damage some fabrics.” Man-made fibers and knitted materials are safer in warm water. Lowering the water temperature alone would reduce my annual carbon output by about 30 percent, to about 278 pounds. Not a huge difference.
For the sake of this discussion, let’s imagine that nobody cares if you wear stained clothes, as long as they are clean. Drop the temperature to cold and get your laundry footprint down to 208 pounds of carbon dioxide a year.
Because cold water doesn’t break down fibers as much as hot water, your clothes will last longer. If you are still wearing and washing microfibers, the temperature drop will also help reduce the amount of plastic you are sending into the water we drink and the sea where the whales and the lobsters live.
Now, pretend your dryer has stopped working, hang your wash out on a line, and watch that number tumble by almost half of that created by using cold water and a dryer; that is less than a third of the impact of my initial method, if I do wash one load a week. The average American household washes 300 loads annually, six times my personal estimate.
This adds up, according to chron.com, to “more than 660 million loads every week, or about 35 billion wash loads a year” in this country alone. That’s 180 billion pounds of CO2 if we wash cold and tumble dry.
Drying laundry on a line has benefits beyond the 133 billion fewer pounds of climate-changing gases we would otherwise add to the atmosphere. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, clogged dryer vents are the cause of more than 15,000 house fires annually.
While you are reconsidering your laundry lifestyle, remember that, aside from adding yet more artificial aroma to the confusing array of perfumes that surround us, scented liquid laundry detergent and dryer sheets contain hazardous chemicals and emit volatile organic compounds, some of which are classified as carcinogens by the Environmental Protection Agency.
Sunlight has disinfectant properties and helps remove stains. Line-dried clothes and linens smell better and last longer. Air drying saves money and leaves fewer wrinkles, which, in the case of my three loads of table linens, would mean little or no ironing needed to impress the dinner guests.
As I have mentioned in previous columns, I live in a small apartment with no yard. Unless I fire a grappling hook at the maple tree outside my third-story window, the only way I can air dry laundry is on a wooden racks in my living room. I miss the sunshine smell and even the time spent hanging things on an outdoor line. One rack will fit into my bathtub, so even in my small apartment the loss of space inside is negligible. I save around $100 a year. For some people that might be insignificant. Those folks can donate their savings to charity.
Shlomit Auciello is an award-winning writer, photographer, and human ecologist who has lived in Midcoast Maine since 1988.