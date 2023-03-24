I stumbled across an interesting maritime adventure involving an old-time radio personality named Phillips Lord. Found out he hailed from Vermont, but had longstanding ties with Maine, spending his early summers in the state. It’s also where he died.
A Phillips Academy student and Bowdoin College graduate, Lord thrived as an entrepreneur in the roaring 1920s by starting a slew of businesses including a shoe-repair service and a taxi company. In his early 20s, he fell into the exciting medium of radio and soon became a national personality.
He created a character named Seth Parker, whom he based on his grandfather. Parker was portrayed as an elderly clergyman, chock-full of wisdom, a rural philosopher from Jonesport. NBC Radio booked Lord for a show entitled “Sunday Evening at Seth Parker’s.”
It became an instant hit, ran six days a week and included a musical component. Soon books and gospel records from it were selling in big numbers. In 1931 a feature film entitled “Way Back Home” was made and released, starring Lord and Hollywood icon Bette Davis.
Before long, Lord made an even more ambitious plan. He envisioned a wooden sailing ship taking him (and his radio show) around the world to broadcast from exotic locales. He added to the romantic appeal of this endeavor by including treasure hunting equipment, such as a diving bell and assorted dive gear. This is where his path crossed with Max Nohl and his diving bell named Hell Below.
Maximilian Eugene Nohl was born in Milwaukee in 1910. A near drowning as a young boy produced in him a fear of deep water. Nohl was taken with stories of sunken treasure but did not know if he could overcome his fear of the water. He mastered that phobia when an opportunity came to dive with an open helmet made from a 5-gallon paint can. Nohl soon became a mechanical engineer and professional diver. In 1933, he developed and built the diving sphere Hell Below, complete with maneuvering motors.
The vessel Lord bought for the expedition was the West Coast-built Georgette, which he promptly renamed Seth Parker after his character. Built in Portland, Oregon, in 1918, it was 188 feet long, 36 foot in the beam, and a depth of over 16 feet. It was listed as 867 tons with four masts towering 125 feet tall.
For its maritime adventures, Seth Parker was also equipped with underwater photography equipment donated by Pathé film studios. They played up this angle, announcing Nohl would be filming South Sea sunken civilizations and deep marine life and formations, all the while searching for sunken treasure and shipwrecks.
When the ship arrived in Maine to start its world voyage, old timers sniffed at the West Coast vessel’s “high stern and jigger sail cut leg-o’-mutton style.” Amidst much fanfare and presence of the Maine governor and entire state Legislature, Lord departed Portland on Dec. 6, 1933. Its captain was a former Russian naval officer named Finks.
Many tuned in to Lord’s nautical broadcasts as the ship worked its way down the East Coast. Lord’s overly dramatic and Hollywood-ized stories rang not-so-true, especially for old sea dogs. But for the general public, who sensed the era of wooden sailing ships was indeed ending, they seemed to strike a chord — although some of the stories involving adventure and drinking and frivolity with Clergyman Seth Parker raised some eyebrows.
Interest in the shows eventually faded, many began to tune out. By this point, Lord and ship were in Jamaica, where he was told by a sponsor they were canceling any further support. The sponsor was Frigidaire (then owned by General Motors), which had promoted the voyage with a 32-page illustrated booklet called “Aboard the Seth Parker.” The booklet had publicized the Frigidaire equipment onboard.
Nohl, who had been working aboard as assistant engineer, was having second thoughts about the expedition, which he thought had been plagued with problems from the start. He decided to leave, jumping ship on June 1 while they were in Haiti. Lord continued with the voyage down through the Panama Canal and then out toward the South Seas. It is not clear what became of the Hell Below, which may have remained aboard the ship.
A wireless report from Seth Parker in December 1934 reported they had been rocked at sea by three severe earthquakes. Then came a distress call, which was answered by HMS Australia, although that ship was several hundred miles away at the time. Interestingly, two other ships nearer to Lord, the transpacific liner Niagara and World Cruise steamer Franconia, reported decent weather in the area. Was it just a publicity stunt?
When Australia reached Lord, he was no longer in need of assistance. But a bit later they encountered a severe tropical storm off Samoa. Seth Parker was damaged enough that Lord considered abandoning the expedition, which also meant the end of the radio program. In heavy seas, Australia once again arrived to render assistance, taking on board this time nine of the schooner’s crew. In response to speculation the distress signals were a hoax, Australian government officials confirmed in May that they had been genuine, so no action was taken against Lord.
In 1935, the cruise officially ended at Pago-Pago when Lord left the ship and took a liner back to the states. He quickly sold the vessel to the Hawaiian Tuna Packing Co. as a bait boat. They sent representatives to Samoa to inspect the Seth Parker. Scouts reported the big schooner to be in good shape, so the company completed the purchase. But it began to leak on the way home.
In April that year, the ship was sold to Fleischmann Yeast heir Chris Holmes for $10,000, a fraction of what it originally cost Lord to buy and outfit for his expedition. The vessel sailed for Honolulu on July 3 but on Sept. 10, 1935, the vessel once again required assistance, this time 625 miles southeast of Hawaii. They had no food and 4 feet of water in the hold. The U.S. Coast Guard towed it into Honolulu.
Eventually, Chris Holmes brought Seth Parker to Coconut Island in Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, and permanently anchored it. He used the vessel as a bar and movie theater. If you look closely, you can see it in the 1948 John Wayne movie “Wake of the Red Witch.” There is also a model kit of the ship you can build, produced by Megow solid scale models.
The Seth Parker was set in concrete almost up to its waterline. Its interior was fitted with a bar, a theater and other entertainment features for the amusement of Holmes and guests on his island retreat. For a time, it was kept in great shape, hull spotlessly white, decks polished, its four masts ready for sails. But that was all just for show.
The masts were removed at the end of World War II and some attempts were made at maintaining the hull. Slowly but surely, the ship rotted away. In 1960, a fire hastened its decline. Paint on the hull slowly splintered, revealing its original name, Georgette.
Today all that is left is a mound of green vegetation. The island has become part of the Hawaii Institute of Marine Biology. The Seth Parker wheel was saved and donated to the Hawaii Maritime Center in Honolulu Harbor.
Max Nohl went on to graduate from MIT and found DESCO (a Milwaukee based underwater diving equipment manufacturer). DESCO created one of the first self-contained underwater breathing apparatuses (scuba) in the form of a lightweight heliox diving suit complete with tanks and diving helmet.
In 1937, testing this suit and using a new mixture of helium and oxygen, he set a record diving 420 feet to the bottom of Lake Michigan. The feat made international news and Nohl an international celebrity. He worked for several years as a mechanical engineer, adventurer and salvage diver.
On Feb. 6, 1960, while returning from vacation, he and his wife were tragically killed in a car crash near Hope, Arkansas. The other vehicle’s fatalities included soul singer Jesse Belvin and wife, and entertainer Kirk Davis. Belvin had been co-writer of the 1950s hit “Earth Angel,” and his accident may have involved foul play. Nohl was posthumously inducted into the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame.
For Phillips Lord, his contributions to early radio were recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. His interest in maritime history involved helping raise awareness and money for the restoration of the USS Constitution.
He retired to Maine and built a house in Surry, where he developed a campground. Phillips Lord died in 1975 in neighboring Ellsworth. In 1999, broadcast historian Elizabeth McLeod listed his “Cruise of the Seth Parker” as one of the top 100 old-time radio moments of the 20th century.
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is author of “Whaling in Maine” and “Maine to Cape Horn,” available through Historypress.com.