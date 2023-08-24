Did you know Hodgdon Brothers shipbuilding in East Boothbay is said to be the oldest continuous operating family boatbuilder in the United States? That is pretty cool!
In 1816, Caleb Hodgdon and brother Tyler added shipbuilding to their sawmill and gristmill operations on the Damariscotta River when they built a 42-foot fishing schooner named Union.
It launched in 1818 and the company never looked back. Between 1850 and 1895, Hodgdon Brothers built and launched two dozen commercial schooners. One of its more famous boats was the schooner Bowdoin launched in 1921 for Arctic explorer Donald B. MacMillan.
The company has since morphed into Hodgdon Yachts, recognized as a leader in building yachts for noted designers such as Herreshoff, Sparkman & Stephens, and John Alden. Hodgdon first specialized in wooden yachts, but by the 1960s embraced fiberglass construction. Between 1956 and 1969, two dozen small vessels were designed, built and launched.
One perhaps not-so-well-known aspect of this company is its history with military vessels. From World War I to the Korean War, Hodgdon Brothers built wooden-hulled naval patrol boats. The hulls were wood instead of steel so magnetic detonators on mines and torpedoes were less likely to activate.
By January 1918, two submarine chasers named SC-137 and SC-138 had been launched. They were sent to combat attacks by German U-boats. The chasers were 110 feet long; each carried a 3-inch .23 caliber gun mount, two Colt .30 caliber machine guns and one Y-gun depth charge projector.
There is not much regarding Hodgdon Brothers’ WWI patrol records, but I did find that SC-138 served along the East Coast during the conflict, mostly in the First Naval District, and that both were eventually sold in June 1921.
The USS Combat, launched in 1941 in partnership with Goudy and Stevens, was a 97-foot Accentor-class minesweeper. Renamed USS Bulwark (AMc-68), it carried two .50 caliber M2 Browning machine guns.
Much like SC-138, Bulwark spent the war patrolling waters of the First Naval District searching for submarines and enemy mines. It was also used for training in minesweeping operations. Struck from the Navy list in 1946, it was sold to the city of Boston for use as a fire boat and renamed Engine 47.
In 1950 it was renamed Joseph J. Luna after a Boston firefighter who had been killed in World War II. It was privately purchased in 1978 and sank at its Boston pier on Oct. 18, 2009. What happened to it after that is unclear.
Also during WWII, Hodgdon Brothers launched 22 small coastal transport troopships. They served in the Pacific transporting supplies, personnel and munitions in the island-hopping campaign. Post-war, many were converted to fishing vessels.
In the 1950s, the shipyard launched a dozen YMS-1-class minesweepers designed by Sparkman & Stephens. Each was 136 feet long armed with a 3-inch .50 caliber gun mount, two 20mm guns and two depth charge projectors. Most went to foreign navies, part of their post-war rebuilding.
One of those was the Auxiliary Motor Sweeper 104, which launched in 1952. It went to the Belgian Navy and was renamed BNS Arlon. It was returned to U.S. custody in 1966, then transferred to Norway, where it was renamed HNoMS Alta. Thirty years later, it was decommissioned and struck from the Naval Register. In 1997 it was transferred to the Royal Norwegian Armed Forces Museum in Oslo, Norway.
Over 70 years after its launching, Alta is still fully operational with up to 10-per-year scheduled sailings, including hospitality visits and training. A friend in Oslo recently encountered Alta and snapped some photos of it.
Today, the Hodgdon company is still doing military work. In 2008, Hodgdon announced an experimental version of the Mark V Special Operations Craft, specially designed to reduce injuries of sailors and SEALs during action.
The improved watercraft is nicknamed MAKO and was developed in collaboration with University of Maine's Advanced Engineered Wood Composites Center. MAKO sports a hull with carbon fiber layers, a foam core and an outer Kevlar layer instead of a traditional aluminum hull.
In 2012, the company produced a series of rescue boats, small enough to be dropped from C-130 military cargo planes. They are also tough enough to navigate rough surf. GARCs (Greenhough Advanced Rescue Craft) are 12 feet long with a 143-horsepower engine and a pump-jet, which gives the four-person watercraft a range of 150 miles at 50 miles per hour.
Wow! Sounds like something from a Tom Clancy novel!
Charles Lagerbom teaches AP US History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He can be contacted at clagerbom@rsu71.org.