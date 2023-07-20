In graduate school I got to meet historian Ralph Stanley. From him I learned about Samuel Hadlock Jr., Minerva and the Cranberry Isles.
Lured by profits, early 19th century coastal communities constructed ships for the Labrador and Greenland sealing grounds. It was expensive and dangerous but held promise of large financial reward.
Locals outfitted and crewed these ships in true community-wide efforts. Unsuccessful voyages could decimate local economies and village demographics for decades. It was high risk, high reward of the highest order.
The Cranberry Isles south of Mount Desert Island consist of Great Cranberry, Little Cranberry, Sutton, Bear, and Baker Islands. In 1762, Massachusetts Gov. Francis Bernard named the place for its profusion of low-bush wild cranberries, especially a 200-acre marsh on Great Cranberry.
The area was settled by the late 1700s and the population steadily increased. Today, only Great Cranberry and Islesford have year-round populations, about 140. But in the early 1800s, the Cranberry Islands were more heavily settled than Bar Harbor.
Sealing in northern grounds had already proven successful. In 1808, Mount Desert Island shipbuilder Israel Higgins had built the schooner Hazard for Samuel Hadlock of Cranberry Island.
After the War of 1812, many vessels were in poor condition not fit for Grand Banks fishing, where a ship would be at sea for several months and safety depended on good gear and a sound vessel. The Labrador fishery became an alternative.
The codfish bounty was a contributing factor to Labrador fishing, earning enough profit to entice communities to prepare an old ship to go to Labrador for the summer.
Minerva was a small, two-mast schooner built in Cranberry Pool in 1820. Sixty feet long and only 75 tons, like Hazard it was also owned by Hadlock Sr. Minerva made an eight-month voyage to Greenland in March 1820.
It was exciting for local young men to see strange cargoes brought back, carved bone, skins, native spears and harpoons and clothing of fur and feathers, as well as stuffed seals, bears and birds.
That fall, Hadlock Jr. was in Labrador obtaining a cargo of ice for the West Indies trade, when he arranged with local families for some natives to go with him and then be returned the following summer. The group included a man from Labrador and an Inuit woman and child from 50 miles farther down the coast.
Hadlock Jr. had dreams of being a showman, a forerunner to Buffalo Bill Cody or P.T. Barnum. From 1820 to 1825, he exhibited his "Esquimaux Indians and Museum" at country fairs throughout England and Ireland, then on to Hamburg, Leipzig, Berlin, Dresden, Potsdam, Prague, Vienna, Munich, Stuttgart and Strasbourg.
According to a booklet accompanying the exhibition, Hadlock's show contained North American and Inuit native clothing and natural history specimens like animal skins, teeth, bones, and other oddities including New Zealand Maori clothing and a preserved tattooed head.
While in Prussia, he married Dorothea Albertina Wilhelmina Celeste, daughter of the Magistrate of Charlottenburg.
Upon return, in 1827 he built a large home atop a hill on Great Cranberry Island later called Preble House. He called his wife Hannah Caroline but to island residents, she was the Prussian Lady.
In 1829, Hadlock Jr. talked his father into letting him take Minerva to Greenland with a local crew to make their fortune. Brimming with promise of wealth and adventure, and trusting Hadlock’s experience, they eagerly joined the proposed eight-month voyage.
With one deck, Minerva barely held the crew of 17. Hadlock’s crew were Mount Desert and Cranberry Island locals, representing significant percentages of young men from the area. Mostly in their teens and 20s, they included William Gilley, Joseph Ober and Joseph Stanley, as well as Hadlock’s 14-year-old neighbor.
Ellis Kingsbury is listed as having died in 1825 but local history suggests he, too, sailed with Minerva in 1829. Ship and crew were never seen again, although years later a gun embossed with Hadlock’s initials was found among local Inuit.
Hadlock and Hannah’s daughter Jane Matilda Hadlock Sanford Preble had been born in Paris in 1826. In 1843, she married George Sanford and had three children but was widowed at age 49.
She became the second wife of William Pitt Preble and lived in Preble House as both an infant then later as its mistress. Jane died in 1898. The place fell into disrepair after Preble's death, but was restored in 1947 and is still there today.
