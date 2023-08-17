Half Seas Over

Folk singer Pete Seeger was a prolific songwriter famous for “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?" and "If I Had a Hammer." He also wrote "Kisses Sweeter Than Wine" and "Turn! Turn! Turn!”

Pete also mastered the five-string banjo and combined his love of music with social activism, including joining the communist party for a time. He happily joined the fight for judicial, social and civil rights. His anti-war message was clear in his 1967 "Waist Deep in the Big Muddy.”

