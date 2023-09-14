My mom’s favorite when visiting was Marshall Point Lighthouse. It was also where my good friend Paul Dalrymple lived. In fact, his mother had been born in the lighthouse, which overlooks both Muscongus and Penobscot bays.
The light was installed in 1832 to help shipping traffic into Port Clyde harbor. The previous year, the federal government appropriated $4,000. Samuel Marshall sold four acres of land for $120 and the original lighthouse was a 20-foot tower built of rubblestone with 14-inch reflectors from seven oil lamps that ran on lard.
The conical structure measured 17 feet in diameter at its base, walls were 3 feet thick at ground level, tapering to 2 feet at the top, supporting a soapstone deck.
A two-story, 46- by 20-foot rubblestone dwelling had three rooms on each floor and a fireplace in the downstairs rooms. Total expenditure was $2,973.17.
But conditions were not good. In 1842, keeper Daniel Bartlett recorded the dwelling-house leaked so badly they had to set up pails and barrels to run water into the cellar. But during summers, the dug well ran dry and they had to lug water in from a half-mile away. Windows and eaves also leaked and the chimneys smoked horribly.
The tower was in an even worse state. Masonry quickly came apart, as it had been built with wet sand rather than cement or mortar. In winter, leaks coated the interior with ice, making it difficult to get the door open.
In 1857, the tower was replaced with a 31-foot-tall white brick tower on a granite foundation with fifth-order Fresnel lens and a wooden walkway connecting the land.
After getting struck by lightning in 1895, the original keeper's house was replaced with a Colonial Revival structure with a gambrel roof. No one was injured, but the strike demolished the roof, chimney, one window and three rooms.
A 1,500-gallon brick cistern was installed in the new dwelling’s cellar to hold rainwater caught off the gambrel roof.
An oil house and bell tower with a half-ton bell were added in 1898. During fog, the keeper wound the mechanism every four hours so it could strike the bell every 20 seconds. That same year, a telephone line was put in by the Weather Bureau for storm warnings to display on a newly built signal tower. In 1969, a fog horn replaced the bell.
In 1980, the lighthouse was fully automated and its original Fresnel lens replaced with a modern 12-inch optic. In 1986, St. George Historical Society restored the keeper's house and established Marshall Point Lighthouse Museum, then added the site to the National Register of Historic Places in 1988.
According to Mysterious Destinations Magazine, the road to Marshall Point is haunted by teenager Ben Bennett. The legend goes Bennett surprised rum-runners smuggling alcohol in the 1920s. He was chased through the woods and then killed on the road. On foggy nights they might be seen, one with a dark beard and black boots, holding a weapon.
On June 30, 1990, sisters Marion and Eula Skinner, who had both been born at the lighthouse, cut the ribbon opening the museum. The light station was transferred to St. George in 1998 under the Maine Lights Program.
Marion was my friend Paul’s mother. He always enjoyed telling of when Hollywood came to Port Clyde with the 1994 film Forrest Gump.
In the early 2000s, I often visited Paul. We shared a connection with Antarctica; he was in the second winter-over crew at South Pole Station during the International Geophysical Year. Even though he was in his 80s and I was in my 40s, we were like brothers.
I remember some visits late in the fall when storm waves crashed onto the lighthouse road, making it kind of hinky trying to drive. Paul hosted many Antarctican Society gatherings there in mid-July, a fabulous time to visit the coast of Maine.
He and I would scramble all over Marshall Point and he would tell stories of his mother and grandfather living at the lighthouse, or how some early residents established an art colony. Paul was quite the character.
He was also interested in the geology of the point, especially the wildly contorted exposed rock with interlayered bands of quartzite and gray mica schist from 440 million years ago.
Our dive club, the Mid-Coast Aqua-Nuts, would park at his place when we came down to dive Marshall Point. He loved coming to the small shingle beach to watch us enter and enjoyed debriefing each of us after we exited the water, wanting to know what we had seen or what conditions were like. It was there I saw my first Moon Snail.
Paul passed away in 2020 and I don’t get down to Port Clyde now as much. But when I do, it is with a fondness and nostalgia for him and his Marshall Point Lighthouse.
Charles H. Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is the author of “Whaling in Maine” and “Maine to Cape Horn,” available through Historypress.com.