Half Seas Over

Marshall Point Light

Marshall Point Light before 1895 with original keeper's house and covered walkway to light tower.

 Image from the Paul C. Dalrymple Collection, Antarctican Society

My mom’s favorite when visiting was Marshall Point Lighthouse. It was also where my good friend Paul Dalrymple lived. In fact, his mother had been born in the lighthouse, which overlooks both Muscongus and Penobscot bays.

The light was installed in 1832 to help shipping traffic into Port Clyde harbor. The previous year, the federal government appropriated $4,000. Samuel Marshall sold four acres of land for $120 and the original lighthouse was a 20-foot tower built of rubblestone with 14-inch reflectors from seven oil lamps that ran on lard.

Marshall Point Lighthouse with new keeper house

Marshall Point Lighthouse after the original structure had been replaced with a gambrel-style keeper house.
Diving near Marshall Point Lighthouse

Divers ready to descend off Marshall Point Lighthouse in summer of 2018.