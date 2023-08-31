Researching a shipwreck, I noticed it had different names, and it got me thinking about boats and renaming them. And that led me down a rabbit hole of nautical superstitions!
Superstitions are deeply held thoughts and beliefs, especially strong with mariners. Perhaps because there is much about the marine world one cannot control, a sailor needs to ensure things go right or be on the lookout for signs of what is to come.
The origins of many nautical superstitions revolve around the inherent risks of sailing and luck. They are also about portents and omens that might mean something to a mariner, fisherman or ship crew.
One is Davy Jones’ Locker representing the ocean’s abyss. Another is the saying about potential weather, “Red skies at night, Sailors delight; Red skies in morning, Sailors take warning.”
Some things said to bring on bad luck for mariners include whistling while aboard ship. I guess that’s a big no because the whistle is seen as a challenge to the wind itself, likely to bring on a storm.
According to some, you should not even say good luck while aboard ship, once again tempting the fates to bring on bad luck.
One curious superstition is having bananas aboard ship brings on bad luck. What?! Supposedly, this banana thinking goes back to the early days of exploration when lots of Spanish and Portuguese ships loaded down with fruit were lost at sea.
A Jonah is someone sailors consider unlucky, based on the Biblical prophet. It is interesting that redheads were often thought to be Jonahs. Sailors tried to avoid them as fellow crew or passengers. Must have been tough for the gingers of the day. I found one reference that said just encountering a redhead before you sailed was enough to bring on bad luck!
It was considered unlucky to sail on Thursday or especially on Friday. Or on certain days like Candlemas, which occurs 40 days after Christmas.
Thank goodness there are some good luck superstitions! Dolphins swimming off your bow was a good sign. So was having a black cat aboard.
In fact, cats have all kinds of nautical superstitions about them. They were thought to have miraculous powers and protect ships from dangerous weather. Cats could also start storms through the magic stored in their tails.
If they fell or went overboard, a terrible storm would occur. If the ship did not sink, it was said to be cursed with nine years of bad luck.
Other superstitious feline thinking was that if a cat licked its fur against the grain, hail was on its way. A cat sneezing meant rain and if it had the zoomies, high winds were approaching.
One of the biggest nautical superstitions is about renaming your boat! It is apparently bad luck to rename a ship after its initial naming ceremony.
This goes back to the Roman god of the sea Neptune or the Greek god Poseidon, who kept a list of all ships. Changing the name would therefore mean paperwork for the big guy and so rightfully summon his wrath.
So why bad luck to rename a boat? I mean vessels are bought and sold all the time, their ownerships change. What if you spent a fortune for a ship and its name did not strike your fancy?
Still, many mariners hesitate to make the change; it just might bring on something bad. Some say that if you insist, a proper christening or renaming ceremony should be performed. This perhaps stems from the fact that early trading ships earned reputations, both good and bad, as to arrival times, cargo hauled, storms outrun, or reefs and ledges avoided. Lucky and good reputations for vessels spoke volumes, same if your ship was considered unlucky.
An unlucky ship with a new name might trick mariners to come aboard, unfamiliar with its past. But it could still not change its status. And for a lucky ship to be renamed might jeopardize all the good fortune it had enjoyed.
I tried to find the origins of this superstition. It even shows up in maritime literature. Long John Silver from “Treasure Island” said that what a ship was christened, let her stay.
Maybe the renaming of a vessel is seen by the fates as a sign of hubris, an affront to King Neptune or Poseidon. This Ledger of the Deep maintained by him sounds like nothing to mess with.
So no whistling, no bananas, stay away from that cute redhead at the dock and don’t kick the cat overboard. Got all that? Good luck! Oops, I did not mean that!
Charles H. Lagerbom teaches AP U.S. History at Belfast Area High School and lives in Northport. He is the author of “Whaling in Maine” and “Maine to Cape Horn,” available through Historypress.com.