Groundkeeper

It came to me in the dead of night.

It is a time of Yet-Not-Yet.

Superhero snow-fighting outfit

The superhero snow-fighting outfit. Photo by Glenn Billington
Horse chestnut buds

Grandfather the chestnut tree. Photo by Glenn Billington
Sting-Ray by the sea

The 5-speed Schwinn String-Ray by the sea. PHOTO BY GLENN BILLINGTON

Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.

