It came to me in the dead of night.
It is a time of Yet-Not-Yet.
Time to put away the superhero snow-fighting outfit.
Safe to say it will not snow-
But not yet time to replace the storm panes in the front door.
Time for riding two bikes.
Time for pumping up tires that went flat.
Not yet time for air conditioning in every window.
Time for the first fire in the fire pit.
Time for the first lawn mowing.
The absolute right time for planting grass (three days of rain on the way).
Time for the hose to be turned on outside.
Not yet time for sticky buds and husks to descend from Grandfather the chestnut tree.
Not yet time for boats to go over at Knight Marine Service.
Not yet time for lobster traps to make the journey from shore to sea.
What will this summer be?
This past weekend was a time to consider all of these things…
What will painting the porch be like this year — what is rot and what is not?
The storm panes in the front and back doors are ancient aluminum units from the early ‘50s. The nuts welded on the backside have all broken loose and the screws now have their own nuts and washers. Joanne helps me from the inside while I am on the outside.
Inside and out-
But not yet.
The bikes – one for show and one that goes.
The 1968 Schwinn 5-speed Sting-Ray in campus green. A frosty ride down Union Street, to Park, down Main Street to the Ferry Terminal and into Knight Marine. The boatyard is packed like I have never seen it before.
Following that, a ride on the rebuilt Univega 21-speed bike; a blast up Rankin Street, up Old County Road, down Cedar Street, through my old neighborhood on Lawn Avenue and back home.
My lawn — yes, for the first time in years the lawn was dry enough to ride on the General Barry mower for the first mowing.
The lawn at Toad Hall: No to mowing, but yes to planting grass. I chose two-parts lawn soil, one-part black cow manure. (Was the cow black? How now?)
Sow it is. Sow the seeds.
Not yet time to pull the comforter off the bed, but almost. I like the weight of it. It will go to the laundromat and come back in a bag with a handle. A wonder of convenience; it will go in the closet until October.
This Yet-Not-Yet is a very specific time that I have never been aware of before, but I will observe it every year from now on.
This year it happened at 12:45 a.m. on Monday, April 24.
Will it happen at the same time next year?
Only by a miracle.
I do not want it affixed to a certain date. Like ice out at the lake it will happen when it happens, at a precise time. This one is up to me. I will decide and make the call.
Yet-Not-Yet will be announced in The Courier-Gazette.
