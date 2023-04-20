Groundkeeper

First grain in the silo

Elmer Wheeler, the manager of the Knox-Lincoln Farmer’s Co-op, holds the first grain in the Rockland silo, 1967. Photo by Sid Cullen, courtesy of The Courier-Gazette

 Photo by Sid Cullen, courtesy of The Courier-Gazette

The concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street were not always the mythical home where legendary Courier-Gazette columnist David Grima is forced to live. But it could be what they are most famous for, at least in modern times.

What are we to think of them apart from all of that?

Building the tower

The front-page image of the base of the round tower under construction, Oct. 13, 1966. Photo by Sid Cullen, courtesy of The Courier-Gazette

Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.

Recommended for you