The concrete towers at the foot of Mechanic Street were not always the mythical home where legendary Courier-Gazette columnist David Grima is forced to live. But it could be what they are most famous for, at least in modern times.
What are we to think of them apart from all of that?
To find the answer we must go back to 1961, when a group of local businessmen and ordinary citizens got behind an idea to develop the old Maine Central Wharf into a deep-water pier at the foot of Mechanic Street and the railroad tracks.
The leaders were harbormaster Bert Snow, insurance executive E. Clifford Ladd and School Street attorney Sam Collins.
The plan also included a giant barge and grain silos. The group’s vision was an economic revitalization of Rockland and Knox County. At this time 90% of the grain coming into the state of Maine was used in a 60-mile radius around Rockland.
All of it arrived by rail.
Bert Snow surmised that a barge could move the grain at a much lower rate. Grain would come from southern states, and return trips could deliver…
Wait for it...
Nickel from the rich deposits in Union-area mines!
The plan grew more complicated over time with then-United States Senator Ed Muskie coming on board with funds from the Federal Economic Development Agency.
That is when the plan hit a big snag. The Maine Central Railroad opposed the grant as it subsidized a competing interest. Maine Central had been hauling the grain.
Maine Governor John Reed made a futile effort to mediate between the pier group and the railroad to no avail.
Eventually the matter was resolved in the pier’s favor.
Construction of the first tower (the round one) began in the summer of 1966. The second pouring made the front page of The Courier-Gazette on Thursday, October 13, 1966. At that time the tower was 100 feet tall with a diameter of 39 feet.
The next year the project’s barge, named the H-1, arrived from down south with a load of grain. It would be the first and last load of grain to be loaded into the silos.
Maine Central Railroad drastically lowered their rates and made the pier project obsolete.
A few loads of grain came to the silos by train but were pretty much done by 1970. The poultry business was on the wane by that point as well. This accompanied the downturn in the sardine and fish processing along the waterfront, with National Sea Products leaving Tillson Avenue for Portsmouth, New Hampshire in 1977.
In 1985 the Passamaquoddy tribe, flush with investment dollars from their land settlement with the state of Maine, purchased the property and are the current owners.
Seeing the way these two towers were built, it is safe to say they will be here for generations to come.
So let these two towers, these monuments cast in steel reinforced concrete, set our edge on the shores of Rockland Harbor. May they always stand tall for our strength and determination.
