The Courier-Gazette of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 1941, had good news on its front page, almost exactly a year to the day removed from the massive Masonic Temple fire of 1940.
This paper heralded the opening of the rebuilt Masonic Temple and the return of the Central Maine Power Company store on the ground floor.
The headline on the front page read:
THROUGH THE MAGIC DOOR
Central Maine Power Company
Back In Masonic Temple With Its
Store and Offices Greatly Admired
“One of the features of Central Maine Power Company’s new Rockland store that interests a good many people is the ‘magic door,’ another application of the ‘electric eye’ that automatically opens the door as one approaches.
“...The uncanniness of its operation continues to intrigue the imagination and excite curiosity. Probably few people know that compressed air is the invisible hand that opens the door.”
Hey now!
What follows is a complete description of the air compressor in the basement and the history of the Stanley Tool Company’s perfection of Magic Door Technology.
Way to kill the magic!
The Courier did, however, do a good job of pairing advertising and editorial in telling the story of the new Central Maine Power Company Store, with display ads wrapped around the article.
The ads promoted appliances the store carried (to promote the use of electricity).
The ad that caught my eye was the electric sandwich toaster, fully chrome plated with genuine walnut handles. It toasts two full-size slices of bread and makes either two- or three-decker sandwiches! Open house priced at $2.19.
Electric casserole (ideal for baked beans): $3.95.
Handsome General Electric fridges starting at $104.
The first affordable home dryers began to emerge in 1938 but had not reached Main Street in Rockland in time for the CMP open house.
Nestled betwixt the ads was a description of the latest in electric lighting.
“Both incandescent and the new fluorescent lighting have been used extensively throughout the building; in the store proper, recessed square lenses give forth direct lighting; double lenses are used near the wall sides. Each of these units has a grille for ventilation. On each side of the wall indirect fluorescent cove lighting is used in troughs extending the full width. Recessed direct incandescent lighting is employed in the display window, while fluorescent bulbs are used in the sign proper. Totally indirect pendant type fixtures light the auditorium.”
Whew!
THE PUBLIC IS INVITED
“A cordial invitation is extended to the public by the local management to call and inspect their new quarters anytime. A special effort is being made during this informal opening to have every feature of the store and offices ready for inspection Thursday.”
The Central Maine Power Company Store remained open through the 1960s. I have vivid memories of the front door. I can remember looking at that glass lens on the left stanchion. By this time, the magic door had a different name. Something more in keeping with a sci-fi show that was popular on TV…
…the Electric Eye.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.