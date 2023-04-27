Groundkeeper

Central Maine Power company store

The Central Maine Power company store in 1941. Courtesy of The Courier-Gazette

The Courier-Gazette of Tuesday, Feb. 25, 1941, had good news on its front page, almost exactly a year to the day removed from the massive Masonic Temple fire of 1940.

This paper heralded the opening of the rebuilt Masonic Temple and the return of the Central Maine Power Company store on the ground floor.

Sandwich toaster

Display ad from the Feb. 25, 1941 edition of The Courier-Gazette. Courtesy of The Courier-Gazette

Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.

