My friends would likely say that I am the last person they would ever expect to hear a story about golf from.
I have never played a round of golf.
When leaving the office, I will often say I am heading out to play nine holes.
It never gets old.
I did work one summer at Spear’s driving range and mini golf course located on what is now the front lawn of the Rockland Elks Lodge on Rankin Street.
My dad was a golfer when I was growing up and I got some of this by osmosis.
The guys my dad golfed with had neat names like Pooch Star, Chief Hamilton, Pearly Axtell and Bunker Spear.
My dad bought a Harley Davidson three-wheel golf cart. He brought it home one summer and I wore the grass out at 50 Lawn Ave. When it got old, he sold it to the Rockland Golf Course to be in the rental fleet. Someone took its governor off and it was acknowledged to be the fastest golf cart in Rockland.
I also know that in the golden age of the Courier-Gazette, admen like me would play 18 holes and call it a day of sales calls. A company car delivered between nines from the local dealer to the top salesman at the clubhouse is remembered by a few.
The days of the Holy Roman Empire, my friend. Something I missed by a few years.
Rockland Golf Course is as Rockland as the Breakwater. It has been a landmark for almost as long. It began in 1916 with the formation of the Rockland Country Club. The course was in play by the summer of 1919.
In 1930 the original nine holes were reworked by well-known Boston Golf Course architect Wayne Styles. His changes included all new greens and 800 extra yards of fairway. Golfers were getting better and using better clubs. Fairways across the country were getting lengthened.
Rockland was a nine-hole course until 1964. It was then that Roger Sorrent, who had worked with Styles on the 1930 project, was tasked with building another nine holes on the west side of Old County Road. The land came from the purchase of the Bartlett Farm running along Route 17.
Roger lived on Birch Street across from Sallinen’s Auto Body shop. His lawn was immaculate; one portion of it was mowed with a greens mower, making a proper putting green. Sadly, it is now a dirt parking lot.
Roger’s design included an old idea from Rockland’s first club pro, Tim Carroll, back in 1916. The 18th hole would have a quarry between the tee and the green. According to Brian Harden, the quarry is called the Sam Doe Quarry. Sam was one of the original directors of the Rockland Country Club and was a milkman.
Imagine all the treasures Sam’s Quarry now holds! In addition to hundreds and hundreds of golf balls, there are golf clubs, and, I am told, more than one golf bag full of clubs.
The quarries on either side of Old County provide an abundance of water to feed Rockland’s much envied irrigation system.
Rockland is always green.
There are golf courses in America today that spend millions of dollars annually on water.
The saying goes, “If you are going to play in Texas, you gotta have a fiddle in the band.”
So it goes for Rockland Golf Course.
You got to have a Flannagan on hand.
Keenan Flanagan took over as pro at Rockland from Peter Hodgkins in 1993.
He is the fourth Flannagan golf pro to watch over Rockland. He follows grandfather James, great-uncle Arthur and uncle Jim.
In 1980, Keenan led Rockland to the first of six state Class A High School Golf Championships as a member and coach. In 2019, he was named Maine Golf Pro of the year and named to the Maine Golf Hall of Fame.
Beyond all of this, there are many who will tell you that Rockland Golf Club would not be operating today if it were not for Keenan’s stewardship.
ROCKLAND GOLF CLUB TODAY
NBC Golf Pass rates Rockland’s course 99.7%, meaning the course is recommended by 101 people out of 103.
The course features bent grass greens and fairways. A round of golf there tends to average four hours.
It is a par 70 course, totaling 6,121 yards.
Rockland consistently rates among the top courses in the state of Maine; a walkable, friendly course which appeals to a wide variety of golfers.
I must thank local Ace Michael Komanecki for keeping his head down and following through with a wonderful essay, “Rockland Golf Club 1916-2016.”
His nicely illustrated booklet is available in the pro shop.
As for me, I am taking on the back nine.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.