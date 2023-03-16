They work in unison but are unaware of each other.
They clear the runways all across America every day.
This essential group has no leadership structure or org chart. Everyone in the group has the same rank regardless of seniority.
They all work the first shift.
These individuals are skilled at gathering information — usually news, sports and weather.
The weather they gather from a variety of sources, including the Weather Channel, the thermometer on the chestnut tree, Todd Gutner, Alexa and the direction of the wind from the back steps.
Often these individuals are conversant with animals.
Making coffee is the most essential work this group performs.
After that, warming up the house and making breakfast are products of their focused skill set.
THESE ARE THE PAJAMA PEOPLE.
Pajama people do not comb their hair or wear cosmetics or earrings. They do not wear shoes and are able to do their work in most cases without a cellphone.
Many of them have a routine they do not like to have interrupted. However, as first-line operators they are called upon to deal with things as they come up.
A recent example:
The pajama person descends the stairs. Another member of the household calls out very loudly, “Aaron is in the driveway and he has been crying since three this morning!”
The pajama person asks themselves, “What does this mean?”
Actually, two things are happening at once.
Aaron is the person who plows the driveway, and his being here means two vehicles have to leave the driveway in order for him to plow. There is a second, separate event: a cat is crying because the household has run out of cat food.
Out to the driveway in sweatpants and boots, not really awake, the pajama person has to move two 3,000-pound vehicles around in ice and snow without banging them together. Then there is a trip to an oddly-named convenience store to buy a can of “Super Supper.” A better name would be “Stinky Supper.” Crisis averted, the pajama person can stand down.
I know what you are thinking:
“Glenn, what about those people at Walmart who wear pajamas?”
I am reminded of the old Maine analogy about the cat having kittens in the oven. “That does not make them biscuits.”
There are indeed people in pajamas at Walmart. That is a fact.
They are NOT PAJAMA PEOPLE.
They are PEOPLE WHO WEAR PAJAMAS AT WALMART.
My theory is that these individuals are pursuing a lifestyle of EXTREME LEISURE.
In this realm of EXTREME LEISURE, individuals who are relaxing at home can at any moment get up and leave the house and go to Walmart. There is no preparation, no notification; they can just leave and go. With today’s modern fuel injection, they hit the key and go in their motor vehicles.
I believe the words of the late NFL head coach and commentator John Madden can sum up the ethos of both pajama groups:
“Never mind if the horse is blind. Just load the wagon.”
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.