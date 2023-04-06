It was a bitter cold night Monday, Jan. 21, 1985, along Rockland’s waterfront. The thermometer at my apartment on Talbot Avenue read 6 degrees below zero. I heard the horn on top of the fire station and could see a light in the sky coming from the South End.
A call came in to the Fire Station from a South End home at 6:20 p.m.
The Holmes Packing Plant was on fire.
The deputy chief riding in the ladder truck was the first to leave the station on Park Street. He could see the extent of the fire as the lead truck headed east toward the harbor.
Upon his arrival the hulking sardine plant, on pilings above the water off Ocean Street, was fully in flames from end to end. The wind was blowing offshore which kept the fire away from the dense surrounding neighborhoods.
More than 100 Knox County firefighters from Camden, Rockport and Thomaston attacked the flames. Owls Head and South Thomaston crews each staged an engine as backup at the Rockland Station. The Rockland Coast Guard Station deployed three boats that could pump water from the Harbor on the flames.
High atop Rockland’s extended ladder was volunteer Matthew Murphy, manning a hose. He was later treated for frostbitten hands at Pen Bay Medical Center. Miraculously, he was the only injury that night. It was noted that his ladder had been deployed 75 feet in the air.
Crews that night were fighting a freezing spray as well as the heat from the flames. Jim Leonard, currently the editor of The Republican Journal, was a newly minted Rockland firefighter on scene that night. He recalled feeling the freezing cold behind the Rockland pumper and then coming around to the fire with steam rising off his turnout gear.
Rockland Chief Ernest Day estimated his department lost $3,000 worth of equipment, hoses, gauges on the engines and firefighters’ clothes. Hose lines became encased in ice and had to be chopped free to be moved.
I joined the crowd of spectators watching from the old railroad bridge extending out from the public landing. We were separated by 200 yards of open water from the conflagration. The heat on my face drove me back. A series of explosions sent flames 3 stories into the sky.
The plant had become idle in 1981. Juveniles were known to come and go from the empty factory. The night of the fire, a door was left open and footprints coming and going were fresh in the snow. It was thought that young people had accidentally started the blaze, but there was not enough evidence to be sure.
Four days before the fire, Knox County Emergency Preparedness met to plan a drill at the empty Holmes Packing Plant. The drill included out-of-town personnel and the Rockland Coast Guard. The drill called for 20 staged injuries.
The Rockland Firefighters had the scene mostly wrapped up by 3 a.m. the next morning. Small crews turned out later in the afternoon to hose down some burning pilings and tie up some loose ends.
One of Rockland’s fire engines had been deployed near the brand new Camden pumper with its highly effective deck gun. It was encased in ice and would not move for a time. Someone got a very good picture of the sight.
The picture was put on T-shirts that the Rockland Firefighter’s proudly wore, with the caption that read:
“I SURVIVED CAMDEN’S DECK GUN!”
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.