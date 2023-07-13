The year 1926 was rich in Rockland’s history. The summer of 1926 brought artist Edward Hopper and his wife to Rockland, where he painted for seven weeks.
Two of his paintings have special meaning to me. The painting of David Talbot’s house is special to me, as I lived at 44 Talbot Ave. and knew it as the Home for Aged Women.
The other is “Haunted House,” a painting of the Atlantic House at 5 South St. My grandfather Donald Karl was the last owner of the property and had the old boarding house taken down shortly after Hopper painted it. My family inherited the land at 5 South St., but no longer owns it.
There was another event here in Rockland that summer which would capture the imagination of the locals, although it is not well-remembered outside the pages of The Courier-Gazette.
In Maine, like many other places, electricity had become more common. By 1920, the electric infrastructure was well along. The final piece of the puzzle was the encouragement of residential demand.
By chance, the one and only Ashton B. Collins, a manager for the Alabama Power Company, was asked to create a display for the Alabama Electrical Exposition in 1926. Collins had witnessed jagged bolts of lightning striking the ground during an electrical storm. It inspired him to create a lanky stickman with jagged appendages, wearing big white safety gloves. He had wall outlets for ears and a light bulb for his nose.
Reddy Kilowatt was born.
Reddy was copyrighted March 6, 1926, and appeared in his first newspaper ad eight days later on March 14 in the Birmingham News. Reddy became ubiquitous across the country and also in Maine, representing Central Maine Power Company. His favorite saying was, “Plug me in, I am always Reddy!”
Back to Rockland.
A display advertisement in The Courier-Gazette of Tuesday, May 18, 1926, invited the community to visit “Rockland’s Electric Home.”
I struck gold finding a great old display ad featuring Reddy while looking up other stories. I have not been this excited since my earlier discovery of Hugh Little’s EGG-O-Mat.
Growing up, I had heard the legend a slightly different way. It was the “ALL ELECTRIC HOUSE” — everything, and I mean everything, was ELECTRIC.
The ad copy was definitely of the era, spun by the media mavens at Central Maine Power:
“ELECTRICITY has made a peaceful invasion of the modern home, bringing with it improvements in every phase of housekeeping activity.
“Homemakers in this vicinity who visit Rockland’s Model Electric Home, 223 Broadway will see how electricity takes up the housewife’s routine duties: washing, ironing, cooking, cleaning, and performs them in a way which is really astonishing from the viewpoints of efficiency, economy and freedoms from hard labor.”
Wow! Think how thankful the housewives must have been!
But wait, there is more.
“This Electric Home is not a spectacular exhibit, but it is just a well-planned, well-built, tastefully furnished home, arranged to show how electricity can be employed to solve your domestic servant problem and the many home comforts which electricity makes possible.”
A DOMESTIC SERVANT PROBLEM?
WHO KNEW?
“The home is not a spectacular exhibit, but is a well-built, tastefully furnished home.”
The home was in fact the property of Mr. L. E. McRae, a well-known local citizen in the employ of Central Maine Power Company. The McRaes were generous to open their home to all comers for four days!
Rides were provided to people from far away Thomaston and Camden as well. No admission was to be charged. No one would be asked their name. The whole event was very much on the up and up.
I have no way of knowing how well attended this event was. That being said, I feel for what Mrs. McRae must have gone through hosting half the county for four days.
The house at 223 Broadway is still standing and in good order.
Just don’t expect to go inside.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.