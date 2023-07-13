Groundkeeper

'Rockland's Electric Home' advertisement

The ad from a 1926 edition of The Courier-Gazette inviting locals to visit “Rockland’s Electric Home.”

The year 1926 was rich in Rockland’s history. The summer of 1926 brought artist Edward Hopper and his wife to Rockland, where he painted for seven weeks.

Two of his paintings have special meaning to me. The painting of David Talbot’s house is special to me, as I lived at 44 Talbot Ave. and knew it as the Home for Aged Women.

'Redy' Kilowatt

“Reddy” Kilowatt — The Electrical Servant

