Groundkeeper

Wabi-Sabi “is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection,” according to Wikipedia.

A small addition clings to the back side of our house. It is like a barnacle clutching the stern of a schooner.

Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.

Recommended for you