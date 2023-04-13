Wabi-Sabi “is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection,” according to Wikipedia.
A small addition clings to the back side of our house. It is like a barnacle clutching the stern of a schooner.
Wabi-Sabi “is a world view centered on the acceptance of transience and imperfection,” according to Wikipedia.
A small addition clings to the back side of our house. It is like a barnacle clutching the stern of a schooner.
It is laden with imperfections that I have been embracing recently.
In the late 1800s, the little structure connected the house to a barn that has since gone away.
Half of it shares the foundation with the house.
The other half sits on cedar posts.
Without the barn for support, it sags to the north. Due north.
The foundation does not move, but the cedar posts do.
Every spring the back door of my little barnacle goes up a few inches. After the frost leaves it goes back down. Keeping the door striker lined up with its counterpart, the striker plate, is impossible.
I threw it away and put two mending plates parallel to one another and the striker can ride up and down between them.
Wabi-sabi.
Thirty years ago, I gutted the inside of the barnacle and insulated it. I hung drywall but never mudded it. And though it is a most useful place, it is as homely as a wet owl compared to the rest of the house.
We use it as our laundry room. It is also the access to the cellar and the backyard.
In addition to the washer and dryer is a second refrigerator. (Handy in the summer.)
So after more than 30 years, I have returned to renovating the laundry room.
There is lime plaster, sheet rock, a very crooked floor, the door that goes up and down, wallpaper and milk paint.
This will never be a museum renovation.
It will be neat and tidy, with lots of character from things that show through the fresh paint. In the process I have used all the skills I have learned from my work on the rest of the house.
As I putter away, I wonder to myself why this project has been sidelined for 30 years.
With the rest of the house all gone through, perhaps I want to leave a piece unrestored.
Dealing with the massive cleanup that is associated with a major overhaul is a bit of a buzzkill too.
Whatever the reason, I am connecting with my younger self from back then. In those days it was a time of discovery. I subscribed to Old House Journal and drove around the countryside shopping for secondhand tools. I learned what cut nails and milk paint were.
Along the way I got sage advice from the people at the hardware stores. Whatever I had taken apart they were there to guide me as it went back together.
Thank you, Charles Faulkingham.
However, it would be silly to think with the completion of the laundry room work, I would be left without a project here at this old house.
Old houses are never finished.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.