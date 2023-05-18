In the late 1950s, there was racing in the street here in Rockland.
Main Street to be precise.
This was when young people began drag racing on Main Street. At that time there was a traffic light on Main Street at the intersection of Limerock Street. Perhaps a leftover from when there was two-way traffic on Main Street.
On Friday and Saturday nights, there was almost no traffic at 9 or 10 p.m. Two racers would line up at the light and when it changed, they would floor it. The finish line would be the fork in the road where Dunkin' is now. It could be dangerous, as there had to be a quick decision to go left or right at the fork…
Police Chief Maurice Benner eventually gathered up the racers and had a heart-to-heart with them. He asked them calmly, “Can’t we do something different?”
The solution was simple.
Take the race up to Route 17 along Chickie (Chickawaukie Pond).
The young racers found a piece of wire, cut it to exactly 132 feet and laid it out ten times to measure out the quarter-mile drag strip. Instead of start and finish lines, the starting line was known as “Hi” and the finish line was “Bye.” The Hi was near the beach parking lot and the Bye was two houses back from Kaler’s Store at the corner of Old County Road.
There was a lookout at the Bye that would look for traffic (or cops) and signal “all clear.” One of the racers talked his dad, who worked at Rockland Public Works, into giving him some highway paint for a “shop project.” He painted the Hi and Bye lines across either end of the drag strip.
He did such a good job that it made The Courier-Gazette. One evening his dad was reading the paper and saw his son’s fine work. He asked the young racer, “So, was that your shop project?”
With a proper quarter-mile drag strip in place, a whole youth scene grew up around it. At Rowling’s Garage at the foot of Cedar Street, some of the young racers souped up their cars during the week to race on Friday and Saturday nights. A mechanic who worked at the garage would let the kids use one of the bays. His nickname was “Neighbor” because his favorite beer was Naragansett.
“Hey Neighbor, Have a ‘Gansett!” was the slogan in the radio ads of the day.
In that spare bay, under the watchful eye and encouragement of Neighbor, was built one of the fastest cars to race at Chickie Stretch:
A 1956 Buick with a 348 Pontiac V8 engine, with the tri-power set up (three two-barrel carbs) backed up by a three-speed standard transmission from a 1937 Buick. The 411 gears in the rear end made it fast in the quarter mile. A pair of glass pack mufflers allowed for great flow and an unmistakable sound.
I am told that a 1956 Ford Convertible, with a 312 V8 lifted from a Thunderbird with four-speed transmission, would run with the Buick all day, running out of distance with neither car being able to beat the other.
The races grew to 20 or more cars every weekend, including a good-sized group that came down from Belfast. In fact, they would come down rain or shine. If they could not race, they would party at the beach.
Guys and girls.
The Belfast crew could represent as well. One of them brought down a brand-spanking-new 1960 Chevy Convertible with the monster 409 V8 engine with a four-speed transmission.
“She’s real fine, my 409,” by the Beach Boys was no doubt played loudly on its AM radio.
My sources tell me there was a strict code that did not allow drinking. If someone had been drinking, they would not be allowed to race. Many came along to watch the races, including some who did not yet have a license. By the mid-60s racing became popular, but was not well-received in all circles.
The governor of the state of Maine had caught wind of the drag racing and made a visit to Rockland to see if he could somehow put a stop to it.
No dice.
The Rockland police eventually asked the race to be moved one more time. With Rockport having only one cruiser, Route 17 was often left alone. The start line was moved to the turnout at the lower end of the lake and an eighth-mile drag strip extended out to where the entrance to the Green Thumb is today.
Racing in the eighth meant building cars that could get off the line quickly and get to top speed really fast; 411 gears in the rear end were a must. By 1965, a new race venue became available. A real drag strip opened in Winterport, where participants could race safely off the streets and have their times recorded.
With a legit place to race, the Belfast and Rockland alliance continued in Winterport, and racing on Chickie stretch became a random thing.
I want to thank the original racers from that time who shared the story with me.
This is a piece of unwritten history that will now be preserved. I promised them I would not reveal their names.
But I cannot resist leaving behind this clue.
One of them drove the ‘56 Buick and the other drove the ‘56 Ford convertible.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.