Groundkeeper

Port Clyde plant sign

The sign of the Port Clyde canning plant. Image courtesy of Rick Rockwell

 Image courtesy of Rick Rockwell

If you want to tell the story of the lobster business, it starts with the Atwood Family. In 1914, William David Atwood emigrated from Clark’s Harbor, Nova Scotia, to Commercial Wharf in Boston. William and his two sons started the Atwood Brothers Lobster Company in 1925.

The firm moved to Foster’s Wharf in 1948. Two years later, in 1950, a disastrous fire nearly wiped them out. After a meeting of the two brothers and two sisters, it was decided the business would move to Tenants Harbor.

