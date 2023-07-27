If you want to tell the story of the lobster business, it starts with the Atwood Family. In 1914, William David Atwood emigrated from Clark’s Harbor, Nova Scotia, to Commercial Wharf in Boston. William and his two sons started the Atwood Brothers Lobster Company in 1925.
The firm moved to Foster’s Wharf in 1948. Two years later, in 1950, a disastrous fire nearly wiped them out. After a meeting of the two brothers and two sisters, it was decided the business would move to Tenants Harbor.
Atwood Brothers in Maine began in 1950 and continued until 1991. I had been inside the Atwood Brothers Lobster Shop on many occasions. It was a very old place, with the first-generation lobster tanks with cement bottoms and wooden sides. There were only a few modern fiberglass tanks. I also remember the crates of lobsters were wheeled around one at a time on the two-wheel hand trucks. (We moved three at a time in Spruce Head.)
MARSTON ATWOOD
Marston was one of the original Atwood brothers from Boston. He was Billy Atwood’s father. Marston spanned the generations and fostered Billy’s expansion of the business. In Marston’s “retirement” years he would make a visit to the Spruce Head Island operation every morning. He would drive by the shop I worked at to get there. He drove a handsome two-door Caprice, always with the windows down. I have seen him drive by in single digit weather with the windows down.
Marston liked his cigars…
The young crew showed deep reverence for him, calling him Boss.
Marston shared with us this nugget: “Always take your first loss.”
It applies to holding on to lobsters when the price starts to go down, in hopes it will go back up.
For me it has applications far beyond.
WILLIAM (BILLY) ATWOOD
Bill grew up in the business, starting in Boston. At the age of 14 he began making the trip to Maine to get lobsters. The next year he was old enough to make some trips on his own.
His first operation on his own was the buying station on Spruce Head Island. He turned down a salary in favor of 4 cents a pound. Another company offered him 7 cents a pound. When the Atwoods declined to match the higher offer, Bill had to tell Marston he was leaving.
His dad said, “I don’t blame you.”
Bill would go on to become a huge volume dealer, selling lobsters around the world. His company and mine chartered a 747 cargo jet to send lobsters to Paris for two years running. Filling the entire plane required a 24-hour, around-the-clock packing effort shared by three lobster dealers.
The William Atwood crate race started in Spruce Head. It is now the closing event of the Lobster Festival in Rockland Harbor every year.
BRUCE SAUNDERS
Bruce was a cousin of Billy Atwood. His mother was one of the Atwood sisters. Bruce partnered with Billy in the mid-60s during the shrimp boom, and operated Rockland Shrimp Company for two years.
The other Atwood sister, Bruce’s aunt Virginia Larson (of the Black Pearl Restaurant and Captain Pete’s Wharf) introduced Bruce to Boston restaurant icon Anthony Athanas.
Anthony owned five restaurants in Boston. His Pier 4 restaurant was the highest grossing restaurant in the country, at $12 million annually. Anthony needed a reliable source of lobsters for the five restaurants, with pricing on his terms. Bruce knew about a long-dormant lobster operation on Ellwell Point in Spruce Head. It was the old Dead River shop, just before the Spruce Head Island bridge. He named it Maine Coast Seafood.
I worked there for 10 years.
Bruce’s operation fed the five restaurants five days a week, shipping lobsters via Logan Airport, sometimes two trucks a day.
Billy and Bruce bought lobsters together jointly from Canadian dealers to get better prices for their operation. The Canadian lobsters were hardier and were preferred for worldwide customers.
DAVID LARSON
David was a half-brother to Bruce Saunders, and also a cousin to Billy. David was a partner in the Atwood brothers’ Tenants Harbor operation. He wanted out. His terms were that he wanted the tiny Port Clyde operation all for himself.
He was successful.
What he got was a wharf to buy from the boats and a small pound which could hold lobsters bought (cheap) in the fall to hold them through the winter to sell in the spring for a much higher price. Included in the property was a lovely New England Cape.
David ran a very small operation with very few employees. He had a buyer/pound keeper and a driver with a one-ton truck to retail roadside in mill towns, on pay day, in western Maine.
David always got top price for his lobsters, sold out and retired a young man with his banking wife.
SAUL ZWECKER
Saul’s father Sam, in 1944, purchased land in Port Clyde and converted a boat repair shop owned by Forest Davis into what would become a state-of-the-art sardine plant. Saul, like his father, was an innovator, always looking for a better way. They developed a new process where fish were steamed in cans aboard a cart that could be wheeled in and out of giant steam boxes. It was known as the Port Clyde process.
The carts had a clever release that flipped the cans upside down after the cart was wheeled back out of the retort or steam box to drain. After cooling down the sardines were topped with the flavor of the day — oil, mustard, tomato, etc. Then the tops were placed on the cans and they were cooked a second time.
A massive fire in 1970 consumed the factory.
Saul moved the operation to Rockland, which included the Samco Can Company where I began working in the summers. Saul was unable to buy from American Can Company, so he started Samco Can, so named for his father. Again, it was Saul’s innovation as he designed the machines that stamped out the cans.
The factory was in the basement of the Bird Block (now the U.S. Coast Guard Base). Saul designed a ring pull top cover for his sardine cans. The machine he invented to manufacture the lids applied a seal in liquid form which would harden, and a score that went around the cover and allowed an easy opening action.
The operation grew with the acquisition of the Green Island Plant from the Witham Family in the early 70s. Saul also had a plant in Stonington and the Royal River Factory in Yarmouth.
Port Clyde’s operation supplied the Rockland area with good jobs for hundreds of local workers. The bountiful supply of cut-off heads and tails provided low- or no-cost bait to the lobster fleet up and down the coast.
After selling to Zapata in 1981, Saul kept himself busy with Lafayette Electronics on Main Street with Larry Anderson, and later Take One Photo and Video.
Saul Zwecker married a Sea Goddess — Nancy Spear. He died on the seventh hole at Rockland Golf Club, eating a candy bar.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.