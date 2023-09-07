I recently came across a great old photo on a website called Collector’s Weekly. It came up when I was doing a search by images.
Totally random.
The photo is dated between 1894 and 1897.
In the picture are 37 Union Army veterans arranged in rows of 12, with a solitary flag-bearer in the back row. They are seated on the front steps of the Pratt Memorial Methodist Episcopal Church on Union Street in Rockland. The men are dressed formally with jackets, vests and hats. Some have their old military hats and coats. Some had their medals pinned to the lapels of their coats.
For the most part they appear to be a somber bunch — as well they would be, 30 years on from a brutal war that tore the country apart. Some had the 1000-yard stare. Some were in their 50s and some were much older. There were 70,000 men from Maine who fought on the side of the Union in the Army and Navy.
I take inspiration from images like these as I grow older. I think about what kind of old man I want to be.
I never had a grandfather.
Grandfather Cecil Billington, my father’s father, was a soldier himself, fighting in France during World War I. After the war, he became an eye doctor. The photos I have of him show a very dignified man in a double-breasted suit. He died at age 47 when my father was in high school.
Grandfather Charles Tweedie, my mother’s father, grew up running the Tweedie Hotel in Thorndike. He then became a farmer. He died when I was 7 years old.
THE OLD SALTS
I have written before about Captain Ote Lewis, an old man right out of central casting for the Maine Lobster Festival. He was working for Rackliff and Witham Lobster Co. on Rockland Harbor. Ote posed for lots of public relations images in his oil skins with barrels of lobsters.
As a young volunteer at the Festival, I was assigned to work for him. I actually did more work than he did. I set up all the chairs for the coronation in front of Fisherman’s Memorial Pier. The good captain drew a crowd wherever he went. He was the consummate storyteller who was well aware of what tourists were anxious to know.
I drank it all in. Someday I would be like him.
Another alumnus of the Rackliff & Witham school of lobstering was Joe Long.
I worked with Joe in Spruce Head at Maine Coast Seafood when he was in his 70s. My lesson from day one was that Joe was very strong and could easily keep up with us young lads, lifting 130-pound wooden crates of lobster. Joe had one speed all day long. Like a shark, he was always moving. He would never take a coffee break with us, finding something to do instead.
Come lunch time, Joe would sit down with his white bread sandwich and snack, made for him by his girlfriend Glennis. If something happened during lunch, it would have to wait.
One day when I was picking lobster meat, I pulled up a stool and sat down. Old Joe came shuffling through the picking room and looked me in the eye and then continued his shuffle. Just as he was about to pass into the next room he looked back and said, “Never had me an ass job.”
I never sat down to pick lobster meat again.
Then there was Dreamy Ames from Matinicus. He was mostly retired when I began to encounter him over coffee in the showroom of the old Rockland Ford Dealership in Thomaston.
Dreamy was a fixture.
One day I decided to ask him about lobster trap wars. Dreamy maintained he never had anyone mess with his gear (I knew better). He told me he preferred the direct approach. He would choose the right time and meet his adversary on the dock in person. He would then say, “We are not going to have any trouble, are we?” He would continue, “Because I have never had any trouble.”
As he was telling me the last part, he clamped onto my shoulder with his massive hand and squeezed to make his point. His brother Victor would stop by occasionally. He was a dead ringer for my father. Looked just like him.
THE SOLDIERS
In the early ‘80s, indoor stationary bike exercise classes were a thing. Spinning classes popped up across the country. I got hooked on them at that time. An instructor on a bike facing the class would push us to go fast or “go up hills.” All this was set to music.
An old man from Owls Head began coming to our classes. He had a full head of silver hair and was very lean. He looked like a runner, or maybe a bike rider. I was very impressed with how spry he was. He more than kept up. Finally I struck up a conversation with him. I asked him what his secret was for staying so fit and agile. He had a great answer for me. “Stand up straight and walk fast.”
I later found out his name was Bob Rheault, a general in both the Korean and the Vietnam Wars. He was a recipient of the Silver Star. How fortunate I was to meet this great man if only for a short time.
Another old soldier that inspired me was Roy Peasley, a former Marine. Roy loved playing basketball at the Rec Center in the Men’s League. He must have played into his late 60s or early 70s. This would be a good 30 years past my last round of ball days.
I am getting close to being in this group, being a Grampy to three grandsons. I will do my best to measure up.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.