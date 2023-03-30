Groundkeeper

My story this week is one I have wanted to do for several years. It is about a one-of-a-kind cartoonist whose work began appearing in The Courier-Gazette in the mid-1950s.

everett blethen postcard home.jpg

A postcard Everett Blethen sent home to his wife during his time working at Bicknell. Image courtesy of Brian Harding

He was as Rockland as they come.

everett blethen alphabet comic.jpg

The “Blethen’s Alphabet” cartoon for letter I. Image from The Courier-Gazette, March 29, 1956.
everett blethen maine seafoods program 1962.jpg

The 1962 Maine Seafoods Festival program, featuring Everett Blethen’s “Lobster Chef.” Image courtesy of Celia Knight, Maine Lobster Festival