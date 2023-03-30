My story this week is one I have wanted to do for several years. It is about a one-of-a-kind cartoonist whose work began appearing in The Courier-Gazette in the mid-1950s.
He was as Rockland as they come.
Everett Blethen was born April 16, 1902, on Clark Island. He graduated from Rockland High School in 1920. He then set out for Pratt Institute and the New York School of Art.
After graduating he became an illustrator for one Bud Fisher, the creator of the Mutt and Jeff syndicated newspaper comic strip.
Beginning in 1928, he took a sales job at Bicknell Manufacturing traveling all throughout New England selling the tools of the paving trade made at Bicknell’s Rockland factory just off Tillson Avenue. During the years 1928 to1952 he created a collection of cartoon postcards lovingly drawn in pencil and mailed home to his wife in Owl’s Head.
This trove has survived, and I have copies made from the originals.
After retiring from Bicknell, Everett worked several jobs, including W.H Glover Builders, Perry’s Market and Kilroy’s on Main Street in Rockland.
He was also active in Rockland Kiwanis.
One day in 1956 he was on a ladder installing one of Glover’s windows in a home for a customer when a gust of wind knocked him off his ladder.
He landed his giant frame on both feet and seemed to be ok for a time. However, the next day both knees blew up. Everett ended up in old Knox County General Hospital.
A wonderful thing happened during his hospitalization. He made a series of single-panel comics which he shared with fellow Kiwanian and newspaper publisher Sid Cullen.
The “Blethen’s Alphabet” comics were published beginning with the March 10, 1956, issue of The Courier-Gazette. Below is the introduction from the publisher:
“Everett Blethen has spent the past 14 days in Knox County General Hospital. Being Everett, he has observed the little sterile world around him. As he noted the comings and goings of patients, doctors and nurses, and visitors too, he dreamed up a series of sketches which have turned into what we will call ‘Blethen’s Alphabet.’
“Inasmuch as there are 26 letters in the alphabet, there will be 26 sketches which will run in order in the coming weeks. Each letter will be pictured by a sketch of some hospital event he has experienced or witnessed. What is coming we don’t know, but rest assured that coming from Blethen’s pen it will be humorous and still not hurt anyone.”
Everett’s last job was in The Courier-Gazette advertising department in 1959 as an ad salesman and illustrator. At company picnics held in Spruce Head by publisher Sid Cullen (a tradition dating back to 1916 and publisher W.O. Fuller), Everett drew caricatures on an easel with charcoal of every employee, to peals of laughter.
His third and final body of work was for the Maine Seafoods Festival and is his most well-known. From the very first Rockland Festival until 1966 he designed every program, featuring his famous “Lobster Chef” character.
On Saturday morning, January 26, 1966, Everett finished the brochure for the 1966 Festival. That afternoon he had a heart attack in his garage and was gone.
He and his wife are buried in Acorn Cemetery. Their monument is a granite bench for two.
