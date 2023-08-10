Rockland’s unique celebration of car culture, known as “bombing the rotary,” can be pinpointed to a very specific point in time:
6 a.m., Oct. 14, 1952.
At this precise moment, traffic, which had been two ways on Main and Union streets, became one way. The connecting streets between also became alternating one-way streets.
The circular motion.
It became a thing with young people on Friday and Saturday nights, in the 50s and early 60s; it was all about full-size cars with increasingly powerful big V8 engines, all parading down Main Street and rafting up in the parking lots.
In 1964, a sea change would begin in Detroit that would bring a new flavor to our rotary.
In 1964 General Motors introduced mid-size cars in four of their brands:
The Chevrolet Malibu, the Pontiac Tempest, the Oldsmobile Cutlass and the Buick Skylark. This new size of car was sportier than the full-size offerings and was available with V8 power.
But not too much power.
The General decreed that V8 engines in these cars could not exceed 330 cubic inches. But the youth of America were ahead of the curve. They were jamming big V8s into smaller cars to get that power-to-weight ratio advantage.
Enter John Delorian (yes, that John Delorian), a young Pontiac engineer. John found a loophole which allowed him to place a large displacement 389 cubic inch big-block V8 into a mid-size Tempest as part of a GTO package.
The muscle car was born.
John’s GTO featured a four-barrel carburetor, dual exhausts, a floor-mounted Hurst shifter and redline tires. The car sold so well it could not be stopped. In 1965 the other three GM mid-size brands got their own muscle cars: The Oldsmobile 442, the Chevy Chevelle SS, and the Buick Grand Sport.
Here in Rockland, the drag racing had left the Chickie stretch, getting serious at Winterport and very serious at New England Dragway in Epping, New Hampshire.
As the factory muscle cars hit the street along with the hometown offerings, “bombing the rotary” took on a whole new look.
Here is my account gathered from listening to local gearheads:
A 1963 Plymouth Belvidere that had been a state police car, featuring a 413 “Max Wedge” V8, was a car that would drag race anyone anywhere. It raced on the drag strip and at Winterport Raceway.
One evening, with open headers and racing slicks, it turned 110 miles per hour across the Wiscasset Bridge.
There was a bright red Oldsmobile 442 in which the original 400 Oldsmobile engine blew up. The replacement 396 Chevy engine also blew up due to a missed shift. From there she went out to pasture.
A beautiful 1962 Pontiac Catalina bubble-top coupe with the big block 389 V8 in two-tone; dark brown with a beige roof. Under the dash, a Sears Roebuck reverb unit. It made the AM radio sound like the music was coming out of a tunnel.
A pair of close friends both had 1963 Chevy Impalas with 327 V8s. One was gold, the other turquoise. When they enlisted in the service, they sold their cars.
There was a mint-condition 1962 Impala with the very desirable 409 V8 engine owned by a grandmother on Vinalhaven. She gave it to her grandson, and it was all downhill from there.
A teenage neighbor of mine acquired a 1949 Dodge pickup truck with the original flat head six-cylinder engine. It burned so much oil that he kept a 50-gallon drum of oil on its side, mounted on a wooden stand at the head of the driveway.
Many cars had custom paint jobs with the name of the car on the side. A 1970 Chevy was known as "Green Slime." Other names included "Muzz Confusion" and "Purple Haze."
NASTY
For me, there was one car I always looked out for. It was black and ominous. It had a deep rumble as it made its way down Main Street. The first incarnation was a black 1966 Chevy Impala coupe. Triple black.
Under the hood, an L88, 427 V8 engine with a very special pedigree built by a premier engine builder at Goodwin Chevrolet.
On the back side window were diamond-shaped decals from racing wins at New England Dragway. They were stacked from top to bottom. The vanity plates on this car read, NASTY.
The L-88 427 engine then made its way into a black 1969 Chevy Nova. It, too, had New England Dragway decals on the back side window. The now heavily modified 427 had a loping idle. Like the Impala before, the exhaust consisted of racing headers and large diameter pipes. The tunnel ram on the hood made it hard to see around. This incarnation of NASTY was believed to have 550 horsepower — in a compact Nova.
It would not last forever. The end of the muscle car era came around in the early 70s when regulations and unleaded gas marked the end of high-compression gas engines. These days we are nearing the end of a muscle car revival with brightly colored offerings entering their final year of production.
Perhaps the future will be silent electric cars and trucks, the first of which are with us now.
My inner 13-year-old boy is waiting for the return of NASTY.
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.