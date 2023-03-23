There are those among us with not-so-much hair on top.
Not that there is anything wrong with that.
Some have none at all. Others have unique formations.
Mine looks like a peninsula and is called a “Wang Chung.” Bald in front, bald in back.
Some shave their heads and are “bald by choice.”
I remember when I first realized that my hair was leaving me. It was my last year in college. I had noticed hair in the drain after my showers. Late one night after partying I took a long look in the mirror.
It was like I had not seen myself in a very long time. My hairline had receded profoundly. How did that happen?
When visited by this condition, there are two paths you may travel. You must choose one or the other.
Let it be, or cover it up.
I am in the first camp. My strategy is to have short hair all around the bald area. There have been times where I have buzzed my hair ultra short (I cut my own hair) and thought I might as well shave my head.
One day that could happen. There are worse things than being bald, so why hide it.
Uncle Jim, who was completely bald, had a pair of great sayings to sum up his head.
1) “The lord only made a few perfect heads, the rest he covered with hair.”
2) “They do not put marble tops on cheap furniture.”
The big cover up: There are more than a few famous country singers who you will NEVER see without a hat. Never! I would wager that 90% of them are in my club. C’mon out, boys!
Then there is the comb-over. These individuals grow their hair long on the side of their heads where it still grows and then weave it over the bare patches. My dad was in this group. One morning at breakfast I saw his hair fall down over his left shoulder.
You have to give props to the barbers all across America who carefully follow the instructions and perfectly execute each and every comb-over.
You must admire the discretion. No self-respecting barber will reveal the secrets of one man’s comb-over to another.
Example: “I can’t tell you how Lamont does his, but perhaps this might work for you.”
When Joanne and I first got together, we went to a basketball game where one of the referees had three strands of hair running east and west over a very wide expanse of real estate. She asked, “Why does he do that?”
Diplomatically, I responded, “When he looks in the mirror, he sees a full head of hair.”
My mother was a hairdresser her whole life. From the time I was little she would tell the story of how she had given a bald man a “full head of hair.”
She would tell this tale in the most solemn manner with true conviction. She said that it took “three treatments” and his hair all came back.
Well into her last years, she held on to the belief that she had cured baldness.
Someday someone will find the answer. When it comes to pass, sign me up!
Glenn Billington is a lifelong resident of Rockland and has worked for The Courier-Gazette and The Free Press since 1989. Email Glenn at: grassranch29@gmail.com.