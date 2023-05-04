From the Ground Up

Every gardener has a list of vegetables and herbs that they plant each year, the “must-have” list.

My must-have list includes corn, summer and winter squash, green and yellow bush beans, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, basil and chard. With just these, my garden would be complete and I would want for nothing. But still, my must-have list represents a bare-bones garden and so we have all the other non-essential (for me, your list may differ) plants.

Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.

