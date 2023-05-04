Every gardener has a list of vegetables and herbs that they plant each year, the “must-have” list.
My must-have list includes corn, summer and winter squash, green and yellow bush beans, cucumbers, lettuce, tomatoes, basil and chard. With just these, my garden would be complete and I would want for nothing. But still, my must-have list represents a bare-bones garden and so we have all the other non-essential (for me, your list may differ) plants.
The non-essentials include perennial flowers and herbs, things that make life sweeter. Also included are the whimsical items that I just must try. This list can include anything. In the end, my garden has as many varieties as anyone could want. But at the bottom of it all are the must-have items.
We might think that the must-have, standard plantings are trite and ho-hum. Nothing could be further from the truth. When you consider the many varieties of beans, lettuces, tomatoes, cucumbers, squash and even chard, you have a lengthy list to choose from.
That’s corny
Let’s begin with corn. We have short-season and long-season varieties, sugary (su), or normal sweet corn, sugary enhanced (se), supersweet (sh2), synergistic (se/sh2), heirloom and even popcorn. That’s a lot to choose from. I usually opt for sugary enhanced because it comes in early maturing varieties and keeps its sweetness long after harvest.
Here’s a twist on corn culture. Corn takes up a lot of garden space. For smaller gardens, corn isn’t a good idea. That is unless you use an EarthBox or a similar container. In an EarthBox, you can easily cut 12 holes in the top cover and plant three seeds in one hole. The end result is a concentrated bloc of corn that, by virtue of growing so close together, is easily pollinated. Just place the box in full sun, water as needed and you’ll get enough corn for many delightful meals.
Cuke choices
Most garden catalogues offer at least two pages of cucumber varieties, including bush-style and climber types, slicers and picklers. One year I grew special greenhouse varieties in my greenhouse and didn’t need to plant outside at all, since these were good producers and very tasty.
Then another time, I grew bush picklers, which were used mostly for fresh eating, with pickling only a secondary use. Pick A Bushel Hybrid pickling cucumbers, for instance, produce a heavy crop, perfect for making pickles and if left to grow to 6-inches long, make for great fresh-eating slicers.
This year I chose Diva. An all-female variety, bright-green, glossy and spineless, these are perfect slicers. I’ll grow them on a trellis, in order to make picking easier.
String beans
For the most part, the strings in string beans have been bred out, but we still keep the name. String beans, or just “beans,” rank among my favorite vegetables and I eat them fresh in season and frozen or canned out-of-season. I’ll usually plant three double rows of bush-type beans, two of which are green, the other yellow, and one pole of climbers, or pole beans.
Here again, we have many types to choose from. Let’s begin with standard bush beans, some of which have been around for 75 years. Cherokee is a yellow bush bean from 1948 and still draws accolades. Then we have Derby and Blue Lake, Provider and Top Crop.
Pole beans include the venerable Kentucky Wonder and Blue Lake types, along with a host of other types, including flat-podded, purple-podded and heirloom varieties such as Scarlet Runner.
However, French Fillet-type beans rank as my personal favorites. Slender and tender, these produce loads of sweet-tasting beans, great for eating fresh or freezing.
The others
Both summer squash and winter, or “keeper,” squash come in a wide variety of styles and types. The number of tomato varieties are endless, as are lettuce choices.
So you see, my must-have list brims with old, new and very exciting choices.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.