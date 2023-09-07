The time between making up a list of seeds and plants for the upcoming season and when those choices begin to produce seems a near-eternity. So long, in fact, that I sometimes forget the advertised properties of my crops.
I know that in years past, some of the larger seed companies featured glowing descriptions of their offerings. These were sometimes a little over the top, but we took that in stride.
Today, garden catalogues are mostly spot-on regarding culture and development of the offered crops. In the case of butterbush squash, a winter variety, the catalogue description was 100% accurate.
Let me backtrack for a bit before going forward. Did you have a word that you constantly misspell, or something that you often confuse with something else? In my case, the words “butternut” and “buttercup” are my personal challenges. Despite the passing of years (and no, not because of it), I always get these two mixed up. Which one is a buttercup? Is it the roundish green one, with a “turban?” Or is it the banjo-shaped brown one, with the smooth skin that is so easy to peel?
That was what led me to purchase seeds for a new variety, butterbush. It was a beneficial mistake. What happened was, a photo for buttercup squash (the green one with the turban) was posted next to the description of the new butterbush. And so naturally, I associated the photo with the corresponding writeup and ordered butterbush.
After the squash began to bear fruit, it became obvious that these were not buttercups. No matter. Local farmstands abound with buttercup squash. And who knew how I would like butterbush?
Anyway, I then returned to the catalogue and read the description for the new squash, which I’ll quote: “Short on space? This is the butternut for you! The restricted vines are only 3-4’ and bear 4-6 smaller, 12-18,’ 2lb fruits per plant. The vibrant, red-orange flesh has excellent, sweet flavor and will keep until mid-winter if harvested before frost.” – Vermont Bean Seed Company
True to form, the compact plants have short vines, and bear several fruits per plant. And regarding the sweet flavor, I decided to harvest one, small squash to sample the taste for myself. I figure I shouldn’t write about something I have not tasted.
As it turned out, my sample squash was a bit immature, but even so, it was very sweet, although the red-orange flesh hadn’t yet developed. It was still yellow inside. Also, the flesh, instead of being wet like butternut, was quite dry, more akin to that of a buttercup. This product exceeded my expectations and I would definitely grow it again.
Beat the frost
Speaking of winter squash in general, September comes as a challenge. The question is whether or not to harvest squash in order to avoid the first frost, even if the squash may not have fully matured. Some people feel comfortable simply throwing a tarp over their squash, so as to protect from frost. I have found that this does not work. Simply being exposed to cold temperatures, even if frost does not touch the fruit, shortens its shelf life.
I say pick your squash when you hear the first frost warning. I like to place mine in a wheelbarrow, which I bring in the garage at night and wheel out in the morning, to harden off in the sun. Do this, and your squash should last well into the winter.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.