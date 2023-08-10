From the Ground Up

Finally, the near-daily rain has allowed the ground to dry. But the damage has been done. June and early July were locked in to constant, saturating rains. Plus, cool temperatures reigned during that period. None of these were conducive to gardening, at least not for in-ground crops.

However, those who planted in above-ground containers have already to reap the benefits of their decision. I have already begun eating fresh Swiss chard and zucchinis from my raised beds and EarthBoxes.

Zucchini harvest

The zucchini harvest has already begun in an EarthBox.
Sweet corn

Sweet corn growing in an EarthBox.

