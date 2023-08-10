Finally, the near-daily rain has allowed the ground to dry. But the damage has been done. June and early July were locked in to constant, saturating rains. Plus, cool temperatures reigned during that period. None of these were conducive to gardening, at least not for in-ground crops.
However, those who planted in above-ground containers have already to reap the benefits of their decision. I have already begun eating fresh Swiss chard and zucchinis from my raised beds and EarthBoxes.
In addition, my sweet corn should be in tassel by the time this column goes to print. So what’s the difference between planting directly in the ground as opposed to planting above ground?
Well, for one thing, above-ground situations such as raised beds and the various containers warm quicker than crops planted directly in the ground. Also, water drains quickly, despite frequent rains. These two factors account for earlier, fuller crops, especially in a year such as this.
Fertilizer factor
Here’s another thing to consider. If you have regular, cheap access to farm manure, then my comments won’t make much difference. But if you must go to lengths to find manure or even compost, this will make sense. Even if you go chemical all the way, using granular fertilizer along with other commercially produced fertilizers, this should have value.
To the point. When you spread fertilizer on the ground, not all of it becomes available to your plants. With compost or well-rotted animal manure, it is possible to apply it close to the plants because it won’t burn them as fresh manure would. Other than that, the best thing to do is to rake or hoe the fertilizer in and then water thoroughly. This gives the roots access to some of the fertilizer. Nonetheless, with rain or even heavy watering, the fertilizer becomes spread out and thus unavailable to your plant roots.
However, with raised beds or containers, your fertilizer remains concentrated. Even if heavy rains hit your garden, the fertilizer will remain within the confines of your above-ground garden.
Taking this one step further, those EarthBoxes that I frequently tout maximize fertilizer to the best and highest use. When preparing an EarthBox or similar product for planting, you first fill the top half of the container with potting soil and then spread two cups of granular fertilizer in a line through the middle, kind of like a stripe of fertilizer going lengthwise.
Then, and this is the one-and-only time you water the soil directly, you need to saturate the soil, along with the fertilizer on top of the soil. After that, just apply a mulch cover (I like the ones that EarthBox offers, but even green, plastic trash bags will do in a pinch.
Then, it’s a question of remembering to water the container daily, through the fill tube. You can’t over-water, since a runoff spout allows excess water to drain out. So when you see water running out of the bottom of the container, that means that it is fully watered.
My new gardens are nearly finished, except that I need to spread more mulch along the sunny side of the garage wall and then set up more EarthBoxes. It’s still possible to plant some fast-maturing crops such as peas and lettuce this year. But even if I just get the boxes filled and in place, ready for next year, that will be fine.
Finally, I promised to report on my hanging strawberry planter. It was a dud. It fizzled, completely. It required once-or-twice daily watering, and at that, the strawberry plants stuck into the holes in the sides quickly died. It was a good thought, but it didn’t pan out. But such experiments are part of the fun of gardening.
Tom Seymour, of Frankfort, is a homeowner, gardener, forager, Celtic musician, amateur astronomer, pastor, columnist and book author.